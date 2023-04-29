Hear what Matthew Stafford said about Stetson Bennett back in January

Matthew Stafford already knows a little bit about his new backup quarterback. Both he and Stetson Bennett enjoyed successful careers at Georgia, and they’ll now share a locker room with the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford was an honorary captain for the Bulldogs for their national championship win over TCU back in January and before kickoff, Stafford was asked about his take on Bennett. He had nothing but good things to say about him, highlighting his leadership skills for the best team in the country.

“His ability to lead this team is pretty special. It kind of happens different sometimes on certain nights for him, whether he’s using his legs or throwing the ball around, but he’s done a great job of leading them,” Stafford said on College GameDay.

"His ability to lead this team is pretty special." Matthew Stafford has high praise for Stetson Bennett 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eJmUur5G8U — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2023

Being connected to the University of Georgia and remaining close to the program, Stafford has connections to coaches and people at the school and he’s heard great things about the Rams’ new rookie quarterback.

“I’ve got some coaches and some buddies that are still around the program and on the staff and they say nothing but great things about just who he is as a kid, who he is as a player, what he brings to the team and the offense. It’s a cool thing,” Stafford added.

With regards to Bennett’s leadership style, he’s a confident quarterback. Stafford is, too, but not in the way that Bennett is on the field. Stafford feels teammates gravitate towards leaders who are comfortable in their own skin, mentioning Bennett alongside Tim Tebow’s name.

“I think guys in the locker room gravitate and respect guys that are comfortable with who they are, whether it’s Stetson Bennett, Tim Tebow. Whoever it is, just be yourself,” he said.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire