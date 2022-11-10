Hear from the Hawks: Iowa Hawkeyes players preview the Wisconsin Badgers

The battle for the Heartland Trophy is suddenly steeped in importance. Iowa welcomes in the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend looking to enhance the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten West hopes with a win.

“This is a rivalry game, has been for a long time. One thing that’s been pretty consistent over the years, it’s usually a really hard-fought game, very, very competitive against a really good program,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said of Wisconsin.

Iowa’s players understand the importance of this weekend, too. Here’s what the Hawkeyes had to say this week ahead of the showdown with the Badgers.

LB Jack Campbell - On Wisconsin being the same physical offense

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, left, celebrates with Iowa defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett (49) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

“They do things at a high level. They’ve had a culture and a program now they’ve built and continued. They’re going to be big up front. They’re going to like to run the ball. Talented at all offensive positions, and, again, it’s just going to be a battle at the line of scrimmage.”

LB Jack Campbell - If Iowa's defense likes the challenge of Wisconsin's run-first approach

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

“We’re not going to run away from it. We’re going to take it head on. They probably have the same mindset, so it’s going to be an all-out physical battle and it’s just going to be important to play with great effort and just win one-on-one battles.”

DL Logan Lee - Why Wisconsin is playing well

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

“They’re just a very disciplined group of guys that’s always willing to do what they’re told. They always have great schematics and they’re always in the right place at the right time. They’re a very fundamental group, so that’s ultimately what’s leading them to their success.”

DL Logan Lee - If they are motivated by Wisconsin having won 8 of the past 10 meetings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

“A little bit, but ultimately we’re taking it like we would any other game. It’s just the next opponent and that’s our biggest game because of that. Our biggest game’s always going to be who we play next. They’re a great team. We understand that. We know we have to be the best we can be as a unit if we want to be able to have success, so ultimately it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. Wisconsin’s a good team. We’re looking forward to being able to play them again.”

S Kaevon Merriweather - Why Iowa has won 12 straight in November

Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) lines up during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

“Towards the back end of the season, I think we start to come together. The past couple years I think we’ve had a lot of young guys that have had to kind of step up early into the season. Once we get into November, I think things for them start to settle down, start to calm down a little bit and I think we start to gel a little bit more, things start to come together.

“We play really tough football, really good football toward the end of the season. You know, especially when we’ve had time to go over, we’ve had multiple games, we’ve had time to go over different schemes. When we have a little bit more film on teams, we kind of get a feel of what they’re doing later into the season. They’ve played a lot more games, so there’s not too much more that they can do. I don’t want to say it gets a little bit easier, but things start to come together just a little bit better towards November.

S Kaevon Merriweather - The biggest challenge Wisconsin presents

Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I think the run game. I think they have a really good front line. They have two really good running backs that run downhill. Fast, strong, they also can make cuts. I think just really stopping the run game. I think they have some really good receivers. I think they have a quarterback that’s experienced. I think he’s going on his third year, so I think they all around have a really good offense.

“It starts up front. When you have an o-line that can be really good in the run game and do a really good job pass blocking giving their quarterback time to make reads down the field, I think we’re always going to have troubles when the quarterback has time to make reads in the pocket. I think it’ll just be another week of just playing a really good offense. They’ll have weapons all across the field, all across the board.”

QB Spencer Petras - How the Hawkeyes' running game is helping the passing game

Clay Maxfield/for Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I think when we can run the football, it opens up a lot of what we do. Just because teams eventually get tired of you running the ball on them and it makes it easier to pass. Whether they want to bring an extra safety down or just fit harder, helps with play-action or whatever it is, so, yeah, definitely big. Our line’s playing well. Just got to keep it going.”

QB Spencer Petras - Why Iowa has been good in November

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

“For the most part, just our culture, right. We work in practice and I think where we have an advantage is just the way we practice. You’re going to see the cumulative effect of that the longer the season goes. We’ve said from the beginning that we’re going to be playing our best football in November if we’re doing things right.

“It’s just continuing to work because compound interest is a real thing. People continue to get better and better. And I think we just take pride in November football. It’s going to be whatever it is, 30 degrees on Saturday. That’s great. That’s what you sign up for in the Big Ten and that’s what you love. Definitely it’s just an attitude. It’s a culture thing.”

WR Nico Ragaini - On Wisconsin's defense

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) gets tackled by Northwestern defensive back Garnett Hollis, Jr. (13) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

“Each year, you’ve got new guys playing there, but it’s the same thing as they do every single year. They know what they’re good at, they know where their help is and they’re a very smart team. We’ve just got to do our things right and do all the little things this week and just continue to grow and get better.”

WR Nico Ragaini - Getting back into the end zone last week

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) reaches out towards the end zone as Michigan’s Mike Sainristil tackles during a NCAA Big Ten Conference college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the end zone. I think the last time I’ve been in the end zone was Penn State last year, so getting back in the end zone felt good. I felt like I should’ve been there twice, especially on that second play I had. I let the guy tackle me by like my shoestrings, so I’ve got to break out of that next time and get back in the end zone this week.”

OT Mason Richman - The familiarity between these two teams

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Mason Richman (78) takes to the field ahead of the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

“Obviously, they have a great coaching staff over there and they coach them well. Kind of like our defense. They’re really solid in those gaps and everything. I think the biggest thing for us is just doing our job and getting our aim points.

“They know what we’re going to do, we know what they’re going to do, so it’s just about who’s going to execute better on that play. Sometimes it’s just the little details like first steps in the run game or getting your knees through them once you get that aim point, because you know they’re going to keep trying to fight you to get back to their gap. Biggest thing for us is just getting over there and getting our eyes in the right spots.”

OT Mason Richman - How the Hawkeyes' offensive line has improved

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

“Honestly, it’s just been practicing. I think Northwestern and Purdue, both weeks, we just practiced as hard as we could. I think that’s the important thing. Guys are realizing what it takes to win and practice each week like the things we have to do out on the field and it can’t just be a going through the motions kind of thing. I think everyone’s practicing hard and really just doing the little things right and I think the coaches are doing a good job of stressing those things to us.”

DL Noah Shannon - On Wisconsin's big offensive line

Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Oh yeah, every year, it’s big dudes and I feel like every year the battle’s always won up front, so whoever dominates the line of scrimmage I feel like is going to come out victorious Saturday. This is always one of the most fun games for me personally, because I know every year Wisconsin has one of the top o-lines in the country, so it’s always fun. You get to go out there and really test and see where you are from a defensive lineman’s standpoint.”

DL Noah Shannon - Why they've been able to pressure QBs lately

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

“Depth definitely has a role in it. Having fresh bodies out there to rush the passer, but I believe it starts in practice. I think we just pick things up and we’re more focused on our fundamentals and not really letting the quarterback sit back there and be too comfortable when he’s throwing the ball. Also, just staying home in our pass rush lanes and not letting them scramble around and run around and extend the play. I know it’s really hard for our guys in the back seven to keep up with guys when you don’t really know where they’re going to go when the quarterback’s running around scrambling.”

WR Diante Vines - On Wisconsin's secondary

Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

“They’re a great team, great athletes and they do their job really well. They play just like our defense. Hard, physical and they know their weaknesses and they pride themselves on not letting us expose the weaknesses. Just kind of like our defense.”

WR Diante Vines - Iowa's offense starting to play well

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) breaks through the Purdue Boilermakers defensive line during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

“It’s awesome, because we know how much work we put in. So, finally to be out on the field and getting that stuff clicking, it just feels great for us as an offense. If you just look to our sidelines, everyone’s smiling, everyone’s having fun and that’s kind of what it’s all about. Just having fun and letting all the work that you put in actually show and to be out there and be productive is a good feeling to have.”

