Hear everything Purdue football coach Ryan Walters said after Michigan loss
Purdue football coach Ryan Walters addressed Purdue’s loss, his comments on Michigan’s sign stealing allegations and what needs to happen next.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
Victor Wembanyama had the first monster game of his NBA career on Thursday night, with 38 points (15-26 FG, 3-6 3PT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Spurs' 132-121 win over the Suns.
NCAA enforcement staff this week has been to the University of Michigan as part of its investigation into allegations of sign stealing.
The Horned Frogs coaching staff was aware of Michigan's antics after being warned by several coaching staffs. And they had a plan to counter it in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal win.
Evidence continues to mount against Michigan, including a video from the team's win over Stroud and Ohio State last season.
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
By the time November rolls around, we can usually identify the No. 1 team in the country. That's not the case this year.
Coach Deion Sanders switched offensive play-callers ahead of the game. The move did not work.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns as Washington put up a whopping 572 yards of offense.
Dusty Baker didn't enjoy every part of being a manager.
Bryant has not played in the NFL in nearly five years since being suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Sometimes the right move isn't the cheap move.
Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to games of future Michigan opponents in his name for games and transferring them to various friends and acquaintances.
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Emma Hayes has coached Chelsea, the top women's team in England, since 2012. She'll leave at the end of the season, reportedly to take the USWNT job.