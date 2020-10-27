Hear Deebo Samuel laugh after running over Patriots' Devin McCourty

Hear Deebo laugh after running over Patriots' McCourty originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' 33-6 win Sunday over the New England Patriots wasn't a laughing matter. That is, if you're a Patriots fan.

To The Faithful, there was plenty to smile and laugh about. Apparently, the same goes for 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a quick pass behind the line of scrimmage to Samuel with two minutes remaining in the second quarter Sunday and the 49ers receiver quickly went to the "dark place." The violent runner lowered his shoulder and watched veteran safety Devin McCourty bounce right off him. Samuel couldn't help but laugh, too.

Deebo Samuel laughed after he ran over Devin McCourty 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/z8NNVRBbpr — Alex Tran (@49grams) October 27, 2020

Samuel finished the day with 65 receiving yards and 7 more on the ground. He once again proved to be Kyle Shanahan's perfect Swiss Army knife on offense. Unfortunately for Samuel and the 49ers, he left the game early with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss at least the next two games against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

His laugh also wasn't the only time a 49ers receiver threw some shade at a Patriots defensive back Sunday.

“It was a good secondary, I guess," rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk said after the game.

That isn't exactly a glowing review for a secondary that sports the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Stephon Gilmore. But Aiyuk has reason for not being overly impressed. He did have his best game as a pro, finishing with a game-high six receptions and 115 yards.

Samuel and Aiyuk showed exactly what Shanahan envisioned when drafting the receivers the past two years. This hasn't been a perfect season for the 49ers, but there were plenty of reasons to smile and laugh at Gillette Stadium.

