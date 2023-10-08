Hear the call: Oklahoma scores TD in final seconds for Red River Rivalry upset over Texas

Texas was back... until it wasn't.

The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners pulled off a big upset, 34-30, over the No. 4-ranked Longhorns in the final Red River Rivalry matchup to take place while both teams play in the Big 12.

The game was a back-and-forth affair with the Sooners often scoring to take the lead before Texas would march right back to tie the game. As a result, the biggest lead of the game was Oklahoma's 10-point advantage after its first possession of the second half. The Longhorns managed to take their first lead of the game, 30-27, on a 47-yard field goal from Bert Auburn with just over a minute left.

Oklahoma responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive that will go down as one of the biggest moments in the history of the rivalry.

Oklahoma radio station calls game-winner

Twitter/X user @Boomer49er posted a clip looking inside the booth for the Oklahoma home radio broadcast of the game's final touchdown.

Oklahoma game-winning touchdown Spanish broadcast

Oklahoma's official "Los Sooners" account on Twitter/X posted the Spanish broadcast version of the Sooners' game-winning touchdown.

Oklahoma's game-winning touchdown

ESPN's win probability chart gave the Longhorns about an 85% chance to win after Oklahoma took over from their own 25 following Texas' field goal. The Sooners needed to put together a 75-yard touchdown drive to take the lead or get into field goal range to tie it, though their kicker had missed from 45 yards just minutes earlier.

After a few long completions from Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a pass interference penalty on the Longhorns, Oklahoma made it down to Texas' six-yard line. A Gabriel run on first-and-goal put the Sooners on the three-yard line for second down.

OKLAHOMA IS BACK IN FRONT 😱 pic.twitter.com/Y1IJIjvrJC — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2023

Oklahoma has now won five of the last six Red River Rivalry matchups — including the Big 12 championship in 2018 — and 11 of the last 15.

