Hear the call: Oklahoma scores TD in final seconds for Red River Rivalry upset over Texas

Jack McKessy, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Texas was back... until it wasn't.

The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners pulled off a big upset, 34-30, over the No. 4-ranked Longhorns in the final Red River Rivalry matchup to take place while both teams play in the Big 12.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel celebrates the Sooners' win over Texas with fans.

The game was a back-and-forth affair with the Sooners often scoring to take the lead before Texas would march right back to tie the game. As a result, the biggest lead of the game was Oklahoma's 10-point advantage after its first possession of the second half. The Longhorns managed to take their first lead of the game, 30-27, on a 47-yard field goal from Bert Auburn with just over a minute left.

Oklahoma responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive that will go down as one of the biggest moments in the history of the rivalry.

Oklahoma radio station calls game-winner

Twitter/X user @Boomer49er posted a clip looking inside the booth for the Oklahoma home radio broadcast of the game's final touchdown.

Oklahoma game-winning touchdown Spanish broadcast

Oklahoma's official "Los Sooners" account on Twitter/X posted the Spanish broadcast version of the Sooners' game-winning touchdown.

Oklahoma's game-winning touchdown

ESPN's win probability chart gave the Longhorns about an 85% chance to win after Oklahoma took over from their own 25 following Texas' field goal. The Sooners needed to put together a 75-yard touchdown drive to take the lead or get into field goal range to tie it, though their kicker had missed from 45 yards just minutes earlier.

After a few long completions from Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a pass interference penalty on the Longhorns, Oklahoma made it down to Texas' six-yard line. A Gabriel run on first-and-goal put the Sooners on the three-yard line for second down.

Oklahoma has now won five of the last six Red River Rivalry matchups — including the Big 12 championship in 2018 — and 11 of the last 15.

