Hear from Bulldogs head coach Darian DeVries after Drake basketball's win over UNI
Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries discusses the Bulldogs' rivalry with UNI, beating the Panthers at the Knapp Center and more following Saturday's game.
Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries discusses the Bulldogs' rivalry with UNI, beating the Panthers at the Knapp Center and more following Saturday's game.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Adam Silver isn't going anywhere.
Embiid hasn't faced Nikola Jokic in Denver since 2019.
The 25-year-old revealed a deeper meaning behind the celebration of her second consecutive title in Melbourne.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
Paige Bueckers will play Saturday but Olivia Miles will not. For the second consecutive season, injuries have changed the shape of the two teams ahead of their storied rivalry matchup.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard Superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
Last year's Super Bowl field was a big talking point after the Chiefs' victory.
The Lions are one step from their first Super Bowl appearance.
Klopp made the stunning announcement Friday morning amid yet another Liverpool title chase.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
Which teams are rising and falling just past the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season? Dan Titus rates all 30 squads.
The NFL is getting Harbowl III next season when the Ravens visit the Chargers.
The Falcons have their guy.
Championship Sunday in the NFL is arguably the best football day of the year. With fantastic matchups in both conferences this weekend should be no different. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don breakdown everything you need to know for Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers. The two also share their reaction to Jim Harbaugh officially becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.