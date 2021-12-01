Hear It: Brian Kelly’s farewell speech to Notre Dame football team

Unless you’re living under a rock by now you’ve heard the stunning move that Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU despite his Fighting Irish team still being alive in the College Football Playoff chase.

The report that LSU was pursuing Kelly came out Monday evening and roughly two hours later reports of him actually accepting the LSU offer were known. Shortly after that he sent a group message to the Notre Dame football team apologizing for the news being leaked and called for a 7 a.m. meeting Tuesday morning.

We knew Tuesday that team meeting was very short but audio from of Kelly’s entire farewell address to the team that can be viewed below:

According to The Athletic, Kelly didn’t give any handshakes or hugs afterwards but instead simply exited the room and that was that. Kelly was then on a plane bound for Baton Rouge early Tuesday afternoon and posing for pictures with the LSU mascot before the sun was even down.

Kelly is set to be introduced as LSU’s new head coach at a 1 p.m. ET press conference Wednesday.

