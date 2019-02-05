Hear what Bill Belichick said to Stephon Gilmore after Super Bowl LIII originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Stephon Gilmore was a star in Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots' All-Pro cornerback had five tackles, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups to go along with his game-sealing interception. In a Super Bowl matchup defined by defense, Gilmore undoubtedly deserved MVP consideration.

No one was more appreciative of Gilmore's effort than head coach Bill Belichick, who made sure to congratulate the two-time Pro Bowler immediately after the game.

Gilmore's Super Bowl performance was a fitting ending to what was a sensational season for the 28-year-old.

