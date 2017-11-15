Healthy Tyler Beede shows why he's Giants' top pitching prospect

Giants top pitching prospect Tyler Beede's 2017 season was cut short due to injury. In the Arizona Fall League, he took advantage of his opportunity.

Tyler Beede had one goal in mind when he found of he would pitch in the Arizona Fall League: stay healthy.

"That will be my big goal for the Fall League," Beede told NBC Sports Bay Area on staying healthy back in late August.

Beede's season in Triple-A with the Sacramento River Cats was cut short due to a groin injury. He stepped back on the mound in the AFL on Oct. 25 for the first time since July 19. Coming out of the gates, Beede showed rust in his debut as he allowed five earned runs and walked three in two innings pitched.

Then, Beede found his groove and ended on a high note with his final start on Tuesday. The Giants' top pitching prospect went five innings and allowed two earned runs with no walks and one strikeout in a no decision. Beede also rolled seven ground-ball outs and threw 44 of his 71 pitches for strikes (62 percent).

"I was hoping to be able to pitch in the Fall League, because my thought was I was missing so much time at the end of the season I would have to make it up somehow, some way, and I wanted to so I could keep my arm in a strong position to potentially pitch more innings next year," Beede said in the same previous interview.

He did exactly that with 16 innings in the desert. Beede's shortened 2017 campaign ended at 109 innings, his lowest since the six games he pitched in after the 2014 MLB Draft.

"It's not so much about statistics out here as it is a matter of getting more innings," Beede said Tuesday to MLB.com. "I'm feeling comfortable with where I finished up, which is exciting, for sure."

In Beede's final three starts, he pitched 14 innings and allowed three earned runs -- good for a 1.93 ERA -- and struck out 10 batters to only one walk. Take away that first start coming off injury and both Beede and the Giants have plenty of reasons to be excited about statistics too.