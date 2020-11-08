When he’s healthy, it’s time for Mitchell Trubisky to start for the Bears

After three straight losses, it’s clear that the Chicago Bears have problems on offense. With Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Bears fell to 5-4. Quarterback Nick Foles is officially 2-4 as a starter.

The Bears need to turn back to Mitchell Trubisky as soon as possible. Right now, Trubisky is out with a right shoulder injury, but he is week-to-week. If he can be ready for next week’s game against the Vikings, there’s no excuse not to start him over Foles.

Mitch is week-to-week…. so if he can go next week, he needs to be the starter. He gets an extra day to get ready, as it’s MNF. If not, he’s the QB after the bye week. He has to be. #DaBears — Ryan (@the_fed_23) November 8, 2020





The puzzling thing for me is, why bench Trubisky when he was 3-0? I understand that he wasn’t the reason why Chicago came from behind for Trubisky’s third win of the season, but he still was undefeated. That counts for something.

Overall, this offense has struggled without Trubisky as quarterback. For all of his faults, he still doesn’t turn the football over as much as Foles does. For all the mistakes people claim Trubisky has made, Foles makes them too but on a larger scale.

Even the numbers favor Trubisky. With him, the offense averaged 24.7 points and 368 total yards per game. With Foles, they have averaged 17.4 points and 276.2 total yards.

Matt Nagy has to reverse his decision. He has to make it known to the team that he made a mistake, because he is slowly losing the locker room with each loss this team faces. He also has to let Trubisky know he has faith in him. That’s a start to rebuilding that relationship and hopefully getting the Bears back into the playoff race.

Nagy is also losing the fan base. Here’s a sampling of the lack of faith fans have in him:

Nagy: “Everyone wants instant results, these things take time.” Bro it’s been 3 years. #DaBears — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) November 8, 2020





Anybody who doesn't think it's Nagy… PLEASE @ ME. I want all of the smoke. He has destroyed this team. #DaBears — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) November 8, 2020





If I ran the Bears I'd walk into Nagy's office and say, "Either get Mitch into the game and coach him like your life depends in it…or clear your stuff out." — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) November 8, 2020





It’s interesting to see how things have turned out. This team was 5-1; now they will have their backs up against the wall. Something needs to change – and it has to start with benching Foles in favor of Trubisky.

And if that happens, Trubisky has to be the permanent starter. Foles has been everything but an upgrade.