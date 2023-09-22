Healthy thus far, Roman Wilson showing out as college football’s TD leader through Week 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Thus far in 2023 for Michigan football wide receiver Roman Wilson, it’s been an excellent showing. So, perhaps the maize and blue would be wise to put their senior in some bubble wrap to get him to midseason.

Wilson is 67th in terms of total yards and 64th in yards per game but leads all college football wide receivers in the most important stat of all: touchdowns. With six through three games, no one has more than the standout wideout in Ann Arbor.

This is what fans envisioned of Wilson since he arrived in 2020, and while he’s had good showings each of the last two years, both seasons have been hampered with injuries that took place in Week 5. Thus, his position coach Ron Bellamy hopes that he can keep doing the little things, both in his game as well as to stay healthy.

“Obviously, you see the production. Having Roman out there gives us a different look on our offense, a guy that can intermediary game or obviously can stretch the defense,” Bellamy said. “You guys know he’s an explosive receiver. He’s shown that throughout his career, just I’m proud of just keep stacking days up for Roman.”

Perhaps the most important part of Wilson’s game, other than his health, is that he’s becoming more consistent, Bellamy says.

As fellow wide receiver Cornelius Johnson often likes to point out, whatever one does on State Street will generally translate over to Main Street — the former representing the practice facility and the latter the stadium. What Bellamy sees is Wilson becoming that much more of a force in practice, which is translating to the games themselves.

“The great thing about Roman and the rest of the guys, not just the receiver position, but just our team in general, when you practice like that, it shows up on Saturdays,” Bellamy said. “For Roman, that’s been it, he’s been having great weeks of practice and he’s stacking up days, so gotta keep it rolling.”

Big Ten play starts in earnest on Saturday with Rutgers coming to town. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

