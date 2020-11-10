Healthy offense, standout rookies among 4 takeaways from Jets’ Week 9 loss to Patriots

The final score looked bad and their record looks worse, but there was a lot to learn from the Jets this week.

New York’s offense put up its best performance of the season behind Joe Flacco, who totaled 262 yards, three touchdowns and one costly interception. It wasn’t enough, but it proved that a healthy Jets offense – besides its quarterback – can look like a competent football team. The Jets struggled, though, and that ultimately aided New York’s inevitable crumble when it mattered most at the end of the game. But that’s what happens with a winless franchise guided by rudderless coaches.

Here’s a look at some good and some bad to take away from the Jets’ Week 9 loss to the Patriots.