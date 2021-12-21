Healthy Klay Thompson gives Warriors best NBA team, Matt Barnes declares

Why Matt Barnes believes healthy Warriors are NBA's best originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors currently have the most wins in the NBA, led by early MVP candidate Steph Curry and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Draymond Green. Yet, they have not been at full strength without five-time All-Star Klay Thompson as well as their 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman.

So how far can this Warriors team go when they have their whole roster available?

"A championship," former Warrior and current NBC Sports California Kings analyst Matt Barnes said on the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast.

"I think their key is acclimating Klay back and seeing where he is at, with a long two-year layoff," Barnes explained. "I think Wiseman will come back and fit in, and just figure out what his role will be will be important, but like I said he's someone that rim runs, blocks shots, has a 15-footer, he's someone that can help control that paint."

The Warriors have been taking their time bringing back Thompson and Wiseman, in small part because the team has been so successful despite their absence. In the long term, the Warriors' training staff expects the two injured players to be better and more conditioned for the most meaningful games later in the season.

In the meantime, the Warriors will try to keep racking up wins and stay in the upper echelon of the Western Conference. Barnes listed the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz as the contenders in the West that could be considered the "cream of the crop" along with the Warriors.

At the end of the day, however, Barnes cites the Warriors' long-time chemistry and championship pedigree as the reason they rise above the rest of the group.

"If the Warriors get healthy, in my opinion, they are the best team in basketball," Barnes declared.

