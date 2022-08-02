Healthy Jimmy Garoppolo seen throwing on side at 49ers camp, working out

Healthy Jimmy G throwing on side at 49ers camp, working out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is cleared to practice, but the 49ers have no plan for him to step onto the field with his teammates this summer.

Garoppolo continues to go through his throwing regimen at 49ers training camp for onlookers to observe while the club still holds out hope of finding a trade partner this month.

Garoppolo took part in another extended throwing session before the start of practice on Monday. He went through a leisurely hourlong routine just behind a set of bleachers on the west side of the practice field.

“Jimmy’s doing a really good job (of) building his stamina in his throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said.

“That situation is kind of where we described it before. We’ll stay patient through this one as well and come to a great conclusion for everyone involved.”

As long as the 49ers trade or release Garoppolo by Aug. 30, they will realize an immediate savings of $25.55 million on the salary cap. Trey Lance has taken over as the 49ers' No. 1 quarterback, and the club has no intention of keeping Garoppolo on the roster as a high-priced backup.

Garoppolo underwent surgery on March 8 to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder. He received clearance from the performing surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, as well as the 49ers’ medical staff at the start of training camp.

“He’s been cleared to be in practice,” Lynch said. “We just made the decision that’s in his best interest to be off to the side and that was made mutually, it was made with Dr. ElAttrache. But there are no restrictions.”

As Lynch spoke on a conference call with reporters he said he was looking outside his office window as Garoppolo’s throwing session began.

“I’m watching him throw right now, and he looks pretty good,” Lynch said.

Later, once reporters were allowed into the 49ers’ practice area, Garoppolo continued his routine for quite a while.

He was observed throwing more than 50 passes at various depths, including a handful of throws that traveled approximately 50 yards in the air.

Garoppolo was seen making a number of 25-yard throws while rolling out to both sides. He paused his workout for brief chats with Steve Mariucci and Mike Shanahan. Later, he was seen speaking cordially with 49ers CEO Jed York.

When he was seen throwing on Saturday, Garoppolo took straight drop backs and did not vary his arm angle.

He added a lot more variety to his throws on Monday, and his ball placement looked accurate with his arm getting closer to full strength.

