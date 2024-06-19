Healthy Fathauer enjoys All-Star experience

Jun. 18—ANDERSON — What a difference 12 months can make.

A year ago, Anderson Prep's Lincoln Fathauer was chosen to play in the futures game at the Indiana Class Basketball All-Stars event but was unable to participate due to a leg injury.

"Last year I had to sit there and watch the whole game, and I couldn't do anything about it," he said.

Fast forward a year and Fathauer is healthy and preparing for his senior year for the Jets during a busy summer period, which included a return to Anderson University on Friday morning where he was able to play in the first Juniors game of the day.

Fathauer scored two points with two assists, six rebounds — which tied for game-high honors — and a steal as his White team fell 76-60 against the Red juniors.

Red was led by Anderson's Javon Warfield, who was named the game's Most Outstanding Player with 15 points, three steals an assist and a rebound. Josiah Love from Wapahani led White with 14 points.

A'Marien Page of Liberty Chrsitian added eight points, two rebounds and two blocks for White.

For the APA senior-to-be, it was an event he was looking forward to playing in, and he enjoyed the experience.

"I tried to pass the ball today and not to score as much," he said. "I think I did good. I tried to be a team player more than anything."

The Jets coach is also Lincoln's father, Ryan Fathauer, who was pleased with how his son played, even if he did not get very many scoring opportunities. That is sometimes the nature of an all-star game.

"He was bummed that he didn't get to play last year. He got to play in all the summer stuff except for this. It was just bad timing. He was excited, and he's been talking about this game for a while," Coach Fathauer said. "I told him in advance that what most colleges want to see is being a good teammate and that comes first, getting other people involved. ... He had more assists than shot attempts today."

Last season, Lincoln led APA in scoring at 14 points per game and shot 35% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-2 guard — who is still seeking collegiate basketball opportunities — is hoping to improve upon his long-range shooting next season.

He will also be stepping into more of a leadership role for a team that figures to be much younger than last year's 4-19 squad.

"I'd like to get my 3-point percentage up and get more assists," Fathauer said. "We've also got more young guys, and I want to try to get them the ball."

"This summer, he's leading our team in rebounding. He looks like a whole different player," Coach Fathauer said. "And that's what we need."

