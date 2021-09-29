If healthy, C.J. Stroud in line to start against Rutgers

Ohio State freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud will be taken off of his one-game rest to start against Rutgers according to head coach Ryan Day. While meeting with the media on Tuesday, Day confirmed that, if healthy, Stroud will be installed back into the starting spot when OSU travels to Piscataway to take on the Scarlet Knights.

“I’m optimistic that coming off of Sunday’s practice, and the feedback that I’ve got from the trainers and from our medical staff and from C.J., that we’re ready to move forward this week,” Day told reporters Tuesday.

True freshman, and previous five-star prospect Kyle McCord, started in place of Stroud against Akron and did solid filling the role. Despite some early nervous throws he did settle down and finish the game 13-of-18 for 319 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He earned the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week honors and figures to be deep in the mix under center beyond this year, but for now, it still appears to be Stroud’s job to lose.

Also getting some time to show what he could do was redshirt freshman Jack Miller. The Scottsdale, Arizona native went 5-of-8 for 66 yards. He too will take a backseat to Stroud being back in the starting blocks.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) signals to a teammate during the first quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

For Stroud, it’ll be another opportunity to show that he’s got what it takes to continue to grow and be the playmaker of the future under center. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors his first two starts against Minnesota and Oregon, but regressed a bit in a game against Tulsa when the Buckeyes decided to lean more heavily on the running game.

Ohio State and Rutgers are set to do battle on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT. The Big Ten Network has the call.

