Healthy Andrew Copp, Robby Fabbri part of Detroit Red Wings improved outlook up front

The Detroit Red Wings appear stronger up front not just for the new faces, but for the healthy ones.

When center Andrew Copp made the opening night lineup a year ago, he was still dealing with the aftereffects of undergoing core surgery. Winger Robby Fabbri was rehabilitating from his third major knee surgery and didn't make his first appearance until January.

Both are enjoying solid exhibition seasons. Coach Derek Lalonde noted this week Fabbri, who scored twice in the second exhibition game, "seems to have some pop. When he's competing, he's winning battles."

Fabbri, 27, was limited to 28 games (seven goals, nine assists) last season, sidelined in early March because he needed a meniscus cleaned up, as he put it. Fabbri played hurt for 20 games after suffering a cracked foot eight games in — but he was loath to let that sideline him. "It wasn't displaced, so I was able to keep playing," Fabbri said. He said he "always" feels like he has something to prove, because "it's a hard league to stay in and you have to prove yourself every year."

Copp played all 82 games, but his effectiveness, especially through the first half, was hampered by the surgery.

"It was nice to have a full summer of training," Copp said. "I did a lot of new stuff and a lot of stuff that helped me get to the point where I am now."

Having Copp and Fabbri come into the season healthy strengthens the forward depth general manager Steve Yzerman supplied when he added Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher, Klim Kostin, Daniel Sprong, and Christian Fischer.

"I think it's kind of clear what the team looks like," Copp said. "I think the group feels good. There is competition for minutes but everyone is pulling in the right direction at the same time. Everyone is trying to put their best foot forward right now. We'll see how the lines shake out and go from there.

"But everyone feels good, we're jelling, and moving forward."

Copp, 29, recorded just nine goals last season, his first season without double-digit goals since 2017-18, though he set a career high with 33 assists. Starting this season healthy has Copp thinking he can do more individually and with his linemates, which project to be Michael Rasmussen and David Perron.

"I also feel like I'm going to be a different player this year, and that can change the chemistry almost," Copp said. "You have a little bit more jump, a little bit more energy, so maybe my game ramps up and then chemistry changes. I mean, I don't think the chemistry between me, DP and Ras is going to change; hopefully we can just continue to take the next step. We've got a lot of good players here, and i think myself being healthy, you saw what a healthy Fabbs did [in Washington], so I think everyone is just trying to keep the momentum rolling a little bit."

The Wings open the season Oct. 12 at the New Jersey Devils, and play the home opener two nights later, hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning. Lalonde has been clear the lineup is "a work in progress," but through camp and into exhibition season, the lines have looked considerably stronger, and having Copp and Fabbri are part of the reason why the Wings look like they will have four lines all capable of providing offense.

"Bringing in veteran guys, guys that have come from teams that have gone far, that know what it takes, definitely helps in the room," Fabbri said, "and on the ice. I think every team that goes into the season has the expectation to make the playoffs, but we know the work we have to do, and we know how hard it is going to be."

