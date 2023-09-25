The health perils for men who work too hard – and how to fix them

Middle-aged men who have a family to support and a well-paid but demanding job can get stuck into a damaging cycle

The overworked, burnt-out business executive suddenly clutching his chest and collapsing from the stress of it all feels like a throwback cliché from the days of Reggie Perrin. But a new study has suggested that successful, middle-aged men in particular are suffering from the very real effects of stress on their heart health. The report found that men who felt undervalued and underappreciated in their high-pressure jobs were twice as likely to develop heart disease.

“Middle-aged men who have a family to support and a well-paid but demanding job can get stuck into a damaging cycle,” says Jordan Vyas-Lee, a psychotherapist and co-founder of mental healthcare clinic Kove. “Their work is leaving them feeling burnt-out but they perceive so much jeopardy in changing anything. They feel trapped by their pay-cheque and their responsibility to their kids.”

The link between this sort of stress and serious heart illness is clear. “There are two problems: the stress itself can have a damaging impact on cardiovascular health because it leads to physical tension and the release of excess amounts of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, which can cause higher blood pressure,” says Dr Arjun Ghosh, a consultant cardiologist at Barts Heart Centre. “But there are also the unhealthy lifestyle choices that a stressful work life can encourage, such as lack of exercise, unhealthy diet and drinking alcohol to excess.”

So what if you feel like your job is swallowing you up, but quitting the rat-race just seems impossible? Are rising blood pressure, strokes or heart attacks an inevitable part of your future? Absolutely not. The good news is that, even if you don’t feel completely in control of your work, you can at least take control of your heart health (without having to hand in your notice just yet).

If you don’t exercise

“We all need a bit of stress, it’s what gets us out of bed in the morning,” says Helen Alexander, co-chair of the Association Of Chartered Physiotherapists In Cardiovascular Rehabilitation. “But when the pressure on us becomes overwhelming and starts to impact our physical health it’s important to recognise that and take action. I advise my patients to start small by stepping away from their desk for just 10 minutes a day. Yoga and Pilates is ideal, but even a short walk outdoors is beneficial. Build small, sustainable and achievable habits at first.”

Isometric exercises, such as planks, are effective for lowering blood pressure - Westend61

Traditional advice about the cardiovascular benefits of aerobic exercise are now being revised. A study by Canterbury Christchurch University based on global data concluded that strength training was the best for lowering blood pressure.

“While any kind of exercise is better than none, isometric exercises, such as wall-sits and plank are the most effective,” says consultant nephrologist Dr Pauline Swift of Blood Pressure UK. “These lengthen and strengthen the muscles and you don’t need to go to a gym to do them. In fact, they’re easy to do in your office during a short break from work.”

If you’re living on meal deals and takeaways

High blood pressure is the number one risk factor for heart disease – and there is one crucial change that everyone can make to get it under control. “If you just do one thing, cut down your salt intake,” says Dr Swift. “The body finds it difficult to process sodium so it gets deposited in the tissue of our arteries and muscles. Our kidneys work overtime to try and get rid of it, which increases the blood pressure over time.

The best way to address this is to cut out processed foods from your diet – takeaways especially, but also ready meals and processed meats. My advice is always to cook fresh dinners for yourself in the evening and take the leftovers to work for lunch the next day. Taking the time out to cook, perhaps with some music on, is a great way to relax mentally and bring your heart rate down.”

If you just do one thing for your heart – cut down your salt intake - E+

If you feel burnt-out

Overwork combined with family pressures can lead many men to a state of paralysis, where they feel as if they lack the headspace to cope. “Many men are ashamed to admit that they feel stressed, even to themselves,” says Joanna Konstantopoulou from the Health Psychology Clinic.

“If you don’t recognise stress, you can’t deal with it. Pressure activates the body’s fight or flight response, which produces hormones that are damaging to cardiac health. I encourage people to be mindful of their stress and be positive about their ability to cope. Simply writing your thoughts down can help. By organising your situation into a list of pros and cons on paper, you can feel more in control and make practical decisions rather than just spiralling into worry.”

Many middle-aged men allow hobbies and friendships to fall by the wayside as they become immersed in work and family demands. This is another contributory factor to cardiac problems. “Social connections are an extremely powerful way of coping with stress,” says Vyas-Lee.

“Talking through our problems with other people offers huge reassurance and relief and stops you slipping into unhealthy coping behaviours, such as drinking or eating unhealthily. Connecting with people can be done slowly, piece by piece. Pick the person you trust most – a friend or relative – it might even be a parent. By opening up to others, solutions begin to flow.”

If you’re half a stone overweight

Excess weight can lead to fatty materials building up in your arteries, hindering blood flow to the heart and brain and eventually putting you at increased risk of heart attack and stroke. While seeking to slim down is important, it needn’t mean switching to a relentlessly dull diet of seeds and lettuce, says Dr Swift.

“Time-restricted eating is proven to help weight loss. If you confine all of your eating to an eight-to-ten-hour period in the day, and fast for the rest of it, you will see benefits. Try to have dinner an hour earlier than usual and breakfast an hour later. Also, consider going low-calorie just twice a week – working out the number of calories you should be consuming based on your age and weight.”

If you’re not sleeping enough

While eight hours is recommended for adults, quality of sleep is just as important as quantity, says Dr Ghosh. “Take note of how you feel when you wake up in the morning. Do you feel refreshed and ready for the day? If you don’t then your sleep is probably disturbed and disrupted. The most important thing is to stick to a consistent pattern – with the same bedtime and wake-up time. If not, your circadian rhythm is disturbed, which we know can unsettle the body and raise blood pressure. Caffeine and alcohol disrupt sleep, and multiple studies show that too much screen time prior to bed is not good as it’s too activating for the brain.”

If you’re using alcohol to unwind “Cutting out alcohol completely is the best idea,” says Dr Swift. “But if you don’t want to do that, at least commit to two or three alcohol-free days a week. Binge-drinking is particularly bad. The next day, your body will fight the hangover by trying to get rid of all the toxins, which will lead to raised blood pressure. So if you have to drink, just don’t get drunk.”

One of the best ways to change your drinking habits is to change your sense of identity, says Vyas-Lee. “Create a positive visualisation of who you would like to be. That way, you will start to focus on what you get from not drinking rather than what you are sacrificing. Minimal encouragers such as a nice cold glass of something non-alcoholic with plenty of ice at the end of a hard day can also help you to slowly change your habits.”