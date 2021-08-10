Health officials urging Northwest Georgians to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Aug. 10—Public health officials in Northwest Georgia are still urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the delta variant continues to spread around the state and other parts of the country.

Statewide, there has been a slight uptick in vaccine doses given to residents but Georgia still ranks at the bottom of the lists of states and vaccination rates. The spread of the delta variant can be seen as a clear reason why the uptick has occurred.

At the beginning of June, just under 40% of all Georgians had received at least one dose of the vaccine. A month later, on July 1, the number rose to 42.4%. By Monday the number was 47%, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

All seven counties in Northwest Georgia are below the state average for vaccination rates. Whitfield County has the highest rate in the region as of Monday at 38%, which is up from 34.3% on June 1. Dade and Walker counties have the lowest vaccination rates in the area with 29%, and both have shown an uptick in vaccinations since the start of June.

Dr. Zach Taylor, interim director of the North Georgia Health District, called COVID-19 now the "disease of the unvaccinated," in a recent blog post.

"For the many eligible North Georgians who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, local public health officials urge you more fervently than ever to do so immediately," spokesperson Jennifer King said. "The CDC [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] estimates the delta variant accounts for 78% of new COVID cases in Georgia as it spreads 'more than twice as easily' from person to person, and the highest increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated."

Vaccines are still free for everyone, and an identification is not required when getting vaccinated.

In Murray County, residents 18 and older are now eligible for a $10 Walmart gift card with each of the two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations. For the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, two $10 gift cards will be given while supplies last at the Murray County Health Department in Chatsworth.

"Eligible Murray County residents are urged: Protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading delta variant," the health department said in a news release.

In Catoosa County, drive-up vaccines are still being given every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Colonnade as part of Catoosa County government's partnership with the local health department.

Over the weekend, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced it will host a series of pop-up vaccine events to help improve the vaccination rate in the state.

The Say "YES" Summer events will offer free, walk-up vaccinations that don't require an appointment, insurance or an ID. The program is being billed as a partnership with Georgia artists that will coincide with live art installations in bigger cities.

For more information on how to get vaccinated in Northwest Georgia, visit nghd.org or nwgapublichealth.org. Contacts for other COVID-19 vaccine providers in the area are available at vaccines.gov.

