Health officials react to vaccine policy for CA health care workers

Reuters

As a key producer, importer and consumer of most of the world's major commodities, China is uniquely sensitive to sharp price rises or supply disruptions in the raw materials on which its manufacturing sector and massive population depends. After the prices of critical industrial inputs from coal to copper surged to record highs this year, Beijing deployed its most comprehensive and far-reaching measures to date to try and tame commodity markets, including selling metal from strategic reserves and threatening to punish any entities found to be hoarding supplies or inflating prices. Below is a list of key commodities which have been targeted by Beijing's recent measures.