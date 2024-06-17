Health will determine Christian Darrisaw’s extension with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and their front office have been on a roll this offseason in getting contracts done for various players within and outside the franchise. The latest was star wide receiver Justin Jefferson but the next one could be another franchise staple, Christian Darrisaw.

The cornerstone left tackle was drafted in the first round out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has proven to be one of the best players at his position when healthy.

According to Charley Walters of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, that last point is the key to his contract.

Walters wrote this past week that the Vikings do want to extend Darrisaw, but they want to see if he can play for a whole season, something he has not done yet. While the team isn’t likely to let him go, they aren’t wrong for holding off to see how healthy he can be.

The team will likely give him a deal near the top of the tackle market. It isn’t common to invest and tie that much money up in a player with Darrisaw’s injury history.

The fact they still want to do a deal proves how special they see Christian Darrisaw to be.

