Health calendar -- Aug. 10

Aug. 10—CLASSES/SEMINARS

Pop Pilates — 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick. Fusion of music, strength and choreography. BYO yoga mat, outdoor program. $5 per session. 16 and older. Pre-register. 301-600-2936 or www.recreater.com.

MISCELLANY

Back to School Childhood Immunizations for Frederick County Residents — 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. By appointment only. For appointments or more information, call 301-600-3112, TTY 800-735-2258.

HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor's note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov.

— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick

— 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick

— noon to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.

— 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13, 20, 27, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont

— 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12, 19, 26, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick

— 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17, Family Partnership, 8420 Gas House Pike, Suite EE, Frederick

— noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 28, parking lot of Asbury UMC, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick

— noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 10, 24, Seton Center, 226 Lincoln Ave., Emmitsburg

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit https://frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

Aug. 12 — 2 to 7 p.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church — Libertytown, 9200 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge

Aug. 16 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main St., Smithsburg

Aug. 18 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick

Aug. 20 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

