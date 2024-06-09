Heal the Hood basketball game brings leaders, community together

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A celebrity basketball game proved to be a slam dunk for a great cause all to give back to children in our community.

Saturday, the annual Heal the Hood Celebrity Basketball Game brought many people together. Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen said that positive events like this need to happen more often.

“It’s a lot of gun violence. It’s a lot of unnecessary stuff going on and we need to change the community morals if we can get out here and help some of the kids be better at being individuals. I think we’ll have a better outcome in this community,” Allen said.

Heal The Hood CEO Ladell Beamon says this event will help develop an amusement park for children.

“Kids don’t have anything to look forward to. So what we’re doing is we are remembering kids right now,” Beamon said. “A lot of our programs are about that but we’re leading into this hero empowerment center. A $140 million amusement theme park and arts-based micro-city.”

As for the game, Memphis Mayor Paul Young and his city team faced off against the county team led by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. Young’s city team beat the county team by five points.

“Basketball is a sport that we have a natural connection to in Memphis,” Young said. “This is a basketball town. Many of the young people in our community enjoy basketball so we thought it was a good opportunity to bring people together.”

Former Memphis Grizzlies coach Lionel Hollins was also on the sidelines at Saturday’s game.

“But I’ve been here 21 years. You’re supposed to serve in the community that you live in,” Hollins said, “and that’s what it’s all about. If the community doesn’t help the community who can we expect to help?“

There were also some firsts at this year’s game. Allen and Beamon were honored at the game.

“Tony Allen just received the very first Heroes of Change Award,” Beamon said. “Tony Allen is that character that we’re building this around for the first time. His struggles, everything he went through in Chicago bringing him to the city of Memphis playing basketball, that’s the trajectory of a hero.”

Beamon received an award for his dedication to the community, which caught him by surprise.

“The Joe Biden Presidential Award, I guess for community service. I don’t know, it just jumped out of nowhere and appeared, so that’s just amazing,” he said. “I’m honored to be able to see what’s happening from a presidential standpoint and saying that eyes are on Memphis because of this so that was dope.”

