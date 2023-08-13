'Heady' Altmyer gives Illini offensive threat at QB

Aug. 13—CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Williams' eyes light up talking about Luke Altmyer's deep-passing ability.

Williams had his breakout season in 2022 operating mostly as a slot receiver in Illinois' offense.

The idea was simple.

Get Williams the ball in space and let him put his high-level athleticism to good use.

But Williams wants to do more, wants to elevate his skill set as a wide receiver heading into the 2023 season. Developing into a downfield threat is the ultimate goal, and in Altmyer, he's found a quarterback who can deliver.

"Truthfully, that's his specialty," Williams said. "He's probably got one of the most pretty deep balls I've ever seen. Let's you run up underneath it. Great touch on the ball. That's his specialty. That's his gift is his deep ball."

It's not just one wide receiver's opinion, either.

"Oh yeah, on the dime," redshirt freshman Shawn Miller added about Altmyer's deep ball. "In the bucket."

So how did it develop? What makes Altmyer a threat to beat a defense over the top?

The roots are in another sport Altmyer played growing up in Starkville, Miss.

The Mississippi transfer turned Illinois starting quarterback favorite didn't originally think football was going to be his path. Altmyer was a baseball guy.

"I think being a baseball player really translated for me just being a thrower," the 20-year-old Altmyer said. "I think that's where my football success came from. Different arm angles and understanding mechanics of simply throwing. As I've grown throughout the years a long time playing (quarterback), I've understood depth perception and different mechanics and techniques to distributing my weight. At a certain point, it becomes natural."

Throwing it around

It's not just Altmyer's baseball background that helped him morph into a deep-ball threat at quarterback. It's the position he played on the diamond. A past life as a catcher made the difference.

Think correlation between pop times and getting rid of the football.

"Being behind the plate trying to throw guys out I kind of developed that quick, kind of football-like release," Altmyer said. "I used that and implemented that into my football mechanics."

Mechanics that Altmyer really started to hone once he got to high school. He played quarterback growing up, but the responsibilities in that position aren't exactly taxing at the middle school level. It wasn't until he got to high school that he had a new appreciation both for his position and the sport as a whole.

"I kind of fell into it," Altmyer said. "I don't really have football in my blood. I really fell in love with football. I grew up around it. I loved everything that surrounded it — the team aspect, the competitiveness, the Friday night with a bunch of guys reaching for one common goal."

Staying and going

Altmyer started splitting reps at quarterback as a freshman at Starkville High School. It was his job by the time he was a sophomore, and wound up a two-time all-state selection as a junior and senior for the Yellow Jackets.

Altmyer topped 3,000 passing yards as a junior in 2019 with 37 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He added 1,653 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020, as he wound up a unanimous four-star recruit, participated in the Elite 11 finals and was an Under Armour All-American.

The switch from baseball to football — one Altmyer made completely in high school — first had him committed to Florida State in 2020. He flipped to Ole Miss late that same year and spent the last two seasons competing for the top spot on the Rebels' depth chart.

Altmyer wound up backing up Matt Corral in 2021. The competition really came ahead of the 2022 season with Corral in the NFL — a third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers — and Altmyer battling Southern California transfer Jaxson Dart. Ole Miss ultimately went with Dart. Altmyer served another season as backup and then hit the transfer portal in the winter, having gained a unique perspective through that quarterback competition.

"It was a crazy deal experiencing so much adversity not just on the field, but mentally as well," Altmyer said. "Dealing with comparisons of the guy I was competing with every single day. Dealing with different people evaluating me at such a pinpoint level. You really have realizations of how tough it can be each and every day. It was one of the more significant years of my entire life because of how much growth mentally that I had for really the first time ever. That will be something I carry with me the rest of my life."

A C-U connection

Altmyer stayed with Ole Miss through bowl season having already entered the portal. The Rebels lost 42-25 to Texas Tech on Dec. 28 in the Texas Bowl, and Altmyer committed to Illinois the next day.

It served two purposes. He stuck with his old team through the end of the season and allowed him to get to Champaign for the new semester to be in position to go through all of spring ball.

Bret Bielema hasn't officially named his starting quarterback for the Illini's Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo. Altmyer is far and away the front-runner. Helping him prepare for that first snap against the Rockets in just three weeks are the relationships he has built in the last eight months.

It's an ongoing process. Altmyer is, by default, the face of the program as the likely starting quarterback. That gave him 119 new teammates to get to know.

Veteran wide receiver Casey Washington helped facilitate that process. The two connected over Justin Bieber after Altmyer showed up on his official visit wearing a hat from Bieber's clothing line.

"Casey being who he is, an outgoing personality and really cool dude, he mentioned it and made that connection," Altmyer said. "He's been so good to me and so welcoming and always asking me to do things with him. He's been a driving factor in me becoming comfortable in this place."

Williams has worked to develop a strong relationship with Altmyer since January. It's a necessity, really. Having QB1 and WR1 on the same page is ideal.

"I want him to trust in me, so I make sure we throw the ball a lot," Williams said. "He's real picky. It's a good thing. If he doesn't throw the ball right here, he's upset. That's how accurate he wants to be. I just try to tell him, 'Bro, you give me a chance, I've got you.' I want him to trust me.

"That's been our biggest thing is building that trust because it's going to matter when the season comes. As a quarterback, you want to throw to a guy you trust. I know when I played quarterback, if I didn't trust you, I wasn't really looking your way unless you were wide open."

Fitting in nicely

Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has seen Altmyer settle in at Illinois during the last eight months. It's an adjustment.

What Lane Kiffin did at Ole Miss is not what Bielema does at Illinois. Altmyer's personality and approach to the position has made that transition smooth.

"He's very intellectual and very in tune with what we're doing offensively," Lunney said. "We have a different way of doing things. It doesn't mean it's better or worse. It's just different. ... The style of play is going to be a curve for him as far as the conference.

"He's used to the SEC, and it will be different for him. There's a lot of nuances there that are different for him, but at the end of the day when you peel it all back, it's 11-on-11. It's about being in charge as a quarterback and making plays and taking care of the football."

That's how Altmyer views his role as quarterback. He's the point guard. Taking care of the ball is a priority. So is delivering it accurately and on time to the various playmakers Illinois will surround him with.

Count on that happening given the scouting report Illinois' other quarterbacks delivered.

"Luke's just a calm guy," Donovan Leary said. "I mean, he's ready for any situation."

"Luke is a heady guy," John Paddock added. "I mean, knows football. Knows football really well. Understands the game. Understands what his job is and the job of the guys around him. A lot of guys feed off that more from an intellectual standpoint."

And don't forget: He's got that deep ball.

"He can throw it," Paddock said. "I mean, we can all throw it, but you see some throws and are like, 'Wow.'"