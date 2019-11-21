Headstrong: Russell Wilson understands the importance of staying in the moment

Over the course of the month of November, NBC Sports has been releasing videos featuring various male sports superstars discussing the importance of mental health as well as how they approach the subject.

NBC Sports has released a documentary titled "Headstrong" in conjunction with men's health month. Among the athletes who participated in the nationwide project was Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson covered several topics in his sit-down with NBC Sports Northwest, including the importance of positive self-talk and staying in the moment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 2019 MVP candidate shared his two tactics for accomplishing the latter. The first is to actively remind himself of where he is, what he's doing and how much work it took to get there.

"I always remind myself that ‘I'm here,' Wilson said. "It reminds me that God brought me this far, and he's not going to lead me astray now. All of that preparation, all the things I've done all week, all year, all offseason, my whole life – I'm here. Being in the moment, being right there, right now – this is it. Being grateful for that moment."

The second is to find a spot in each stadium the Seahawks play in. That spot serves as a trigger for the thoughts Wilson outlined in the quote above.

"That reminds me to get back to ground zero," Wilson said. "The reality is it's this moment right here or this play right here. You're here for a reason so go do your thing. That gives me great clarity."

It's important for Wilson to be familiar with every venue in the NFL, so much so that he will use Google images to scout stadiums he hasn't been to before. That's what he did ahead of a Week 6 road game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEngergy Stadium.

Story continues

Wilson didn't go too deep down the rabbit hole, but he did share one of his "spots." During the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos, he picked out the word "Life" in the MetLife Stadium signage.

"It reminds me to have a grateful heart," Wilson said. "I'm grateful to God every day that he's given me an opportunity to do what I get to do."

Wilson's Seahawks are currently 8-2 and going into a Week 12 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They're just one game back of the NFC West-leading 49ers and still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The quarterback is one of three legit NFL MVP candidates (Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott being the other two) and leads the league with 23 touchdown passes and a 114.9 passer rating. He's got obvious God-given talent, but he'd assuredly attribute much of his continued success (especially in moments when the pressure is highest) on his daily focus on his own mental health.

Headstrong: Russell Wilson understands the importance of staying in the moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest