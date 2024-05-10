Head's walk-off single lifts Worcester to 4-3 win

May 9—Tyler Head hit a walk-off two-run single as Worcester took down Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 4-3 in a Tri-Valley League playoff game at home Thursday.

Head was the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings while Grayson Basso and Matt Sanders each had a pair of hits in the win.

Alex Rockwell struck out nine over six and one-third innings in the loss.

CV-S/SS will host Laurens/Milford on Saturday.

Unatego/Franklin 6, Delhi 1

Unatego/Franklin shut down Delhi 6-1 at home on Thursday.

Xander Johnson went the distance on the mound, striking out 14 while allowing just two hits and one walk.

Gavin Nordberg went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI at the plate while Devin Stilson had an RBI double.

Lucas Nealis struck out two batters in six innings for Delhi.

Worcester 4, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3

CV-S/SS ... 200 100 0 — 3 9 3

Worc ... 000 011 2 — 4 6 5

CV-S/SS: Alex Rockwell (L) and Kris Cade

W: Tyler Head (W) and Lucas Evens

Unatego/Franklin 6, Delhi 1

DA ... 000 010 0 — 1 2 1

U/F ... 010 023 X — 6 7 0

DA: Lucas Nealis (L) and M. VanNorstrand

U/F: Xander Johnson (W) and Chase Birdsall

2B: Devin Stilson (U/F), Gavin Nordberg (U/F)

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown 7, Westmoreland 6

Kayleigh Butler earned a walk-off walk as Cooperstown came back to defeat Westmoreland 7-6 at home Thursday.

Westmoreland scored twice in the seventh to take a 6-4 lead before the Hawkeyes responded with three in the bottom half to come away with the win.

Katie Crippen doubled twice while Emmy Lippitt had two hits in the win. Lippitt earned the win in the circle, striking out two over seven innings.

Cooperstown improves to 11-5 and will host West Canada Valley on Monday.

Laurens/Milford 10, Schenevus 3

Laurens/Milford defeated Schenevus 10-3 in a Tri-Valley League playoff game at home on Thursday.

Bella Garlick and Lexi Sutphin each doubled and singled while Brooke Mann had a pair of hits in the win. Mann earned the win in the circle for L/M.

Autumn Burton doubled and singled while Leah Brundege had a pair of hits for the Dragons.

L/M will take on Unatego on Saturday in the Jim Weir/Mike Chase Tournament in Milford.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 23, Franklin 9

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs rolled to a 23-9 win over Franklin in a Tri-Valley League playoff game at home Thursday.

Lexi Dygert tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four runs while Mia Dubben doubled, singled and drove in two in the win.

Dubben struck out nine over seven innings to earn the win in the circle.

Adaline Coulter doubled for Franklin while Jayden Cawley struck out three over six innings in the loss.

CV-S/SS will host Richfield Springs on Saturday while Franklin will visit Worcester on Friday.

Harpursville rolled to a 21-6 home win over Walton/Downsville on Thursday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.

Kylee Noyes had a home run, a double and four RBI at the plate in the win while Rylan Steinbrecher had a home run and three RBI.

Noyes finished with six strikeouts as the winning pitcher in the circle.

Braelyn Gilles recorded a triple for W/D.

Cooperstown 7, Westmoreland 6

W ... 200 020 2 — 6 9 2

Coop ...300 001 3 — 7 8 3

W: O. Moore (L) and J. Tyczynski

Coop: Emmy Lippitt (W) and Katie Crippen

3B: S. Ferguson 2 (W)

2B: Katie Crippen 2 (Coop)

Laurens/Milford 10, Schenevus 3

S ... 110 010 0 — 3 10 2

L/M ... 412 210 X — 10 10 3

S: Autumn Burton (L) and Serenity Hopkins

L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick

2B: Bella Garlick (L/M), Lexi Sutphin (L/M), Autumn Burton (S)

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 23, Franklin 9

Frank ...000 306 0 — 9 5 5

CV-S/SS ...000 (10)2 (11) — 23 11 2

F: Jayden Cawley (L) and Lucas VanDyke

CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W) and MacKenzie McGovern

3B: Lexi Dygert (CV-S/SS), Mia Dubben (CV-S/SS)

2B: Lexi Dygert (CV-S/SS), Adaline Coulter (F)

Harpursville 21, Walton/Downsville 6

W/D ... 002 130 X — 6 5 2

H ... 303 384 X — 21 9 2

W/D: Winner (L)

H: Kylee Noyes (W), Emily Kane (4) and Lilly Barriger

HR: Kylee Noyes (H), Rylan Steinbrecher (H)

3B: Braelyn Gilles (W/D)

2B: Kylee Noyes (H)