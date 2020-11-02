A heads-up-rule move by Chase Elliott’s jackman keeps the team in title contention

Chase Elliott raised both fists to the sky, let his face fall in his hands, then took a deep breath before uttering the words, “Oh my gosh,” in front of a thousand screaming fans at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday night.

“Biggest win ever for us,” Elliott said on NBC immediately after taking the checkered flag in the final Round of 8 race to advance to the NASCAR championship.

He stepped out of his Chevrolet as his No. 9 teammates slapped each other’s backs and embraced behind him on camera.

“Just so proud,” Elliott said. “To be able to be backed into the corner like that and have to win tonight, I feel like that’s what we’ve been missing these past four or five years to perform when we don’t have a choice.”

The team was heads-up all night, except for a slow pit stop that cost Elliott a few positions in the final stage of the Xfinity 500. One moment in particular kept the driver in contention for his first career Cup championship when it could have cost him the victory.

The caution flag came out with around 150 laps left in the race and Elliott in the lead. His pit team was ready on the wall to give the car more fuel and fresh tires. But jackman T.J. Semke jumped the gun. He was over the wall before Elliott’s car was a pit box away from the teams, a violation of the NASCAR rulebook.

The sanctioning body jumped the gun, too. NASCAR called a penalty on the No. 9 team, which would have sent Elliott to the rear of the field for the restart, but Semke, like lightning, backtracked to the wall for a reset, forcing NASCAR to reverse the call. The rule also states:

“Should a crew member’s feet prematurely touch the pit road surface prior to servicing the vehicle, said crew member(s) can re-establish their position back to or behind service wall prior to servicing the vehicle to avoid a penalty.”

Elliott stayed up front.

“(Semke) was heads up enough to go back and fix it, not to have to go to the back of the field,” Elliott said. “If he hadn’t have done that, I don’t think we’d have been able to win. There just wasn’t enough time left.”

The No. 9 crew chief Alan Gustafson said the credit went to the team’s pit department.

“They did a good job of instructing those guys, T.J., what to do,” Gustafson said. “It’s a new rule. I want to say it’s new this year or last year. It’s certainly an adjustment that NASCAR has made to give those guys a little bit of forgiveness if that was to happen.”

This might have saved Chase Elliott's season.



The jackman knew he went over the wall too soon, went back to the pit wall to reset. NO PENALTY. #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/hCyTViXvkw



— #NASCARPlayoffs on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) November 1, 2020

NASCAR has admittedly missed other calls regarding Elliott’s team. The sanctioning body did not black-flag the driver for radio failure that caused him to be unable to hear his spotter during the playoff race at Kansas, a rule in place to avoid potentially dangerous situations on the track. Some have speculated NASCAR’s omission was more intentional than accidental with Elliott considered a darling of the sport and fan favorite.

“We felt like they were in communication with one another,” NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller told NASCAR SiriusXM radio. “Obviously, by his interview at the end of the race, we were wrong about that. That’s one of the things about officiating these races, we make decisions and we live with them and we have to move on to the next race.”

The sanctioning body made the correct call in reversing its penalty when that next time came. And Semke was able to celebrate with a team headed for the championship event by the end of the night.

Elliott drove in the winning car, but called the victory, his fourth this season, a team effort.

“Feel like we have a great group,” Elliott said. “A group that’s capable of winning. I thought we showed that and proved that tonight. I think we can have a great shot next week.”

He said he would start preparing for Phoenix the following day. Sunday night for the team was about taking in the feeling of victory and reflecting on the few seconds that nearly made the post-race giddiness impossible, then probable.

“Everybody at HMS essentially delivered,” Gustafson said. “Great car. Tons of speed, obviously. Great engine. Pit crew did what we had to do. Yeah, it’s a good day.”

