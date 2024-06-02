Heads will roll if England do not deliver at this World Cup

The pressure is on Matthew Mott and Jos Buttler - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

This England leadership group is under pressure. They failed miserably in India and if we see a similar defence of their 20-over World Cup trophy then I’m afraid people are not going to keep their jobs.

I defended Matthew Mott after the last World Cup. It was warranted because he had just won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Whether that was on the back of the old regime, we will find out at this one.

You get judged as captain and coach on decisions at the toss, selections on the morning of the match, ensuring the mindset is right and playing the correct style at the right times. Let’s be honest, England made a lot of mistakes in India. Over the next four weeks they cannot make the same errors again.

I get a sense with someone like Mott that even if it goes well he might say goodbye after this World Cup. I reckon opportunities might arise for him in Australia whatever happens over the next four weeks.

How long does Jos Buttler want to carry on as white ball captain? Does he have the drive and determination to take the 50 over team through to 2026? I don’t know, but over the next four weeks if it goes really well he will have proved something to himself.

When they won the T20 World Cup in Australia it was really Eoin Morgan’s team and they did not evolve for India, and paid for standing still.

This tournament will challenge Buttler because everyone is still talking about the 50-over World Cup. How should they respond? By playing good, strong, fearless cricket. That is what we want to see – the fearless approach. It was going for it that made England the best white-ball team in the world for a few years. Rediscovering that is their best hope.

On paper they are strong contenders. You worry a little about their death bowling and a couple of players are possibly slightly over the hill.

But you could also argue the experience of Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan is what they need given other players are fresh or in their prime years. Phil Salt is now one of the most destructive players in the world. Will Jacks is new to the international game but massively represents what the modern T20 game is all about, just launching sixes to all parts. Then you have Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler batting around those two and Harry Brook next. It is a very solid top five. I guess Brook is the one who needs a score or two. He has not performed consistently in white ball cricket for England because he has not had a lot of opportunities. He missed the IPL as well.

Phil Salt's power at the top of the order gives England real bite - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

It is an England team that should be competing at the back end of the tournament. I don’t see them having a World Cup like they did in India when they were all at sea with selection issues, contractual problems and were not fit enough. This time I see a team that is rock solid and will go to the Caribbean full of confidence.

The problem is this o all the T20 World Cups, this one could be the hardest to win because there are more sides that can compete. The West Indies are full of power, South Africa always have a question mark over their mentality but are so strong, Australians know how to win World Cups and India possess the the skill sets and experience so you know they will be very competitive as well. Pakistan, as ever, are an unknown quantity but will threaten. New Zealand have the experience and always turn it on at World Cups. There are so many good teams.

The majority of India games start at 10.30 in the morning which will surely help them. Pitches will be drier, there will be no dew and spin will play more of a role which suits India. If the World Cup is a 170 par score then all the teams I have mentioned can win it. If it goes to 210-240 par on small grounds and flat pitches I think England, South Africa, Australia and West Indies are the teams with the most power in their batting line ups, closely followed by New Zealand. I think India are below that in terms of power. But if it is a 170 par, India are right in the hunt with their bowling.

I always look at T20 tournaments and ask what wins these events? Generally it is the best bowling attack. And that means bowlers who can get wickets which is why if I was England I would pick Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

Jofra Archer can give England another x-factor with the ball - Getty Images/Philip Brown

Both are magnificent and paired together with a left-armer in Reece Topley, a leg spinner in Rashid, off spinner in Moeen, England have a lovely balanced attack. If pitches rag square then Tom Hartley replaces one of the seamers. Wood, Archer, Topley and Rashid are going to be consistent wicket-takers. I understand why they want Jordan bowling at the back end of the innings but I would be thinking about wickets early, just blowing teams away if you can with Wood, Archer and Topley.

The one worry for England is they are not very successful in the Caribbean, apart from lifting the T20 World Cup in 2010. We have not won a Test series there since 2004, England lost both white ball series in December. Sometimes in the Caribbean you become too relaxed. You are on the beach and the jet skis and in Barbados it almost feels like you are on holiday playing a bit of cricket on the side. It is trying to find that balance of not being too intense like they were in India, while also not being too relaxed as if on holiday.

