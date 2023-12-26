Heading to Texas for the Cotton Bowl? Here's how much Ohio State vs. Missouri resale tickets cost

Ohio State's 2023 season will soon come to a close.

The Buckeyes are in Texas, preparing for a top-10 meeting with Missouri in the Cotton Bowl Friday. And on resale website such as StubHub, plenty of tickets are available.

Ahead of Ohio State's 8 p.m. kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday night, tickets on major resale websites are starting at $57.

Here's how much resale tickets for the 2023 Cotton Bowl game are costing Ohio State and Missouri fans.

Ohio State vs. Missouri: Cotton Bowl resale tickets

StubHub: $67

TicketMaster: $90

SeatGeek: $57

GameTime: $69

VividSeats: $77

