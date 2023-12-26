Advertisement

Heading to Texas for the Cotton Bowl? Here's how much Ohio State vs. Missouri resale tickets cost

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
·1 min read

Ohio State's 2023 season will soon come to a close.

The Buckeyes are in Texas, preparing for a top-10 meeting with Missouri in the Cotton Bowl Friday. And on resale website such as StubHub, plenty of tickets are available.

Ahead of Ohio State's 8 p.m. kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday night, tickets on major resale websites are starting at $57.

Here's how much resale tickets for the 2023 Cotton Bowl game are costing Ohio State and Missouri fans.

Ohio State vs. Missouri: Cotton Bowl resale tickets

  • StubHub: $67

  • TicketMaster: $90

  • SeatGeek: $57

  • GameTime: $69

  • VividSeats: $77

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Cotton Bowl: How much are resale tickets for Ohio State vs. Missouri?