Heading to Texas for the Cotton Bowl? Here's how much Ohio State vs. Missouri resale tickets cost
Ohio State's 2023 season will soon come to a close.
The Buckeyes are in Texas, preparing for a top-10 meeting with Missouri in the Cotton Bowl Friday. And on resale website such as StubHub, plenty of tickets are available.
Ahead of Ohio State's 8 p.m. kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday night, tickets on major resale websites are starting at $57.
Here's how much resale tickets for the 2023 Cotton Bowl game are costing Ohio State and Missouri fans.
Ohio State vs. Missouri: Cotton Bowl resale tickets
StubHub: $67
TicketMaster: $90
SeatGeek: $57
GameTime: $69
VividSeats: $77
Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Cotton Bowl: How much are resale tickets for Ohio State vs. Missouri?