Are we heading for more ash cloud travel chaos? Iceland on high alert amid volcano warning

The billowing ash cloud of Eyjafjallajökull volcano caused global travel disruption in spring 2010 - AP

Iceland has declared a state of emergency, amid rising fears of a volcanic eruption. There is now a “significant likelihood of a volcanic eruption in the coming days”, the Icelandic Met Office (IMO) warned on Monday.

The volcanic activity is focused in the Reykjanes peninsula, in the nation’s south-west. The region has experienced hundreds of earthquakes in recent days, sparking the evacuation of Grindavík town on Sunday. The evacuation was ordered by Iceland’s Civil Protection Agency, after the IMO said it was possible that a “magma tunnel that is currently forming could reach Grindavík”.

Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s major air hub, is located just 12 miles (20 km) north of Grindavík, while the Blue Lagoon – one of the nation’s most popular tourist attractions and hotels – sits 4.3 miles (7 km) north, and closed last week due to safety fears. Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital, is 50km away.

Cracks emerge on a road due to volcanic activity at the entrance to Grindavik, Iceland, 11 November 2023 - Reuters

An eruption would not only spell disruption for holidaymakers booked to travel to Iceland, but there are fears that its effects could be more far-reaching. In 2010, the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull volcano in southern Iceland halted commercial flights across Europe for almost a week – leaving 50,000 flights grounded, and an estimated 10 million travellers stranded.

Here’s what you need to know if you are booked to travel to Iceland – and your rights if you choose to cancel your trip.

Will the Iceland volcano affect flights – like during the Eyjafjallajökull ash cloud?

The billowing ash cloud of Eyjafjallajökull volcano caused global travel disruption in spring 2010, amid worries that it could damage aircraft engines. It lasted for almost a week, causing the highest level of air travel disruption since the Second World War. Could this new wave of seismic activity lead to similar chaos?

No, because any explosion is likely to occur under the ground, not under a glacier, says Paavo Nikkola, Research Scientist at the Geological Survey of Finland GTK.

“A volcanic ash cloud like in 2010 is not possible now,” Nikkola told Finnish broadcast organisation Yle. “Back then, the ash was generated by a large explosive eruption beneath a glacier. Now, the eruption is likely to occur underground. It’s a calm lava eruption that doesn’t produce ash.”

Are flights to Iceland being cancelled?

“Keflavik International Airport is operating as normal,” the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) states in its Iceland travel advice. At present, all flights between Britain and Iceland are unaffected.

However, Keflavik’s location could be problematic: it is located on the Reykjanes peninsula, the centre of Iceland’s current volcanic activity – some 12 miles (20km) north of Grindavík, the town which was evacuated on Sunday amid eruption fears.

The likes of Icelandair, easyJet and British Airways connect Keflavik, the nation’s major airline hub, with Britain – and it is a key stopover hub for transatlantic flights. It is the gateway to Reykjavik, the nation’s capital 50 minutes’ drive away.

Airlines are “monitoring the situation closely”, a spokesperson for easyJet disclosed. “Our flying schedule is currently operating as normal however we are monitoring the situation closely and should this change we will contact customers directly to advise on their flights.”

Icelandair, the national airline, has advised it is unable to comment on the situation.

A volcano spews molten lava near Grindavik, Iceland in 2021 - Getty

Is it safe to visit Iceland?

The FCDO updated its advice on Saturday for Britons travelling to Iceland. “While there is no current eruption, it is increasingly possible that one could occur,” it now warns.

Those heading to the region should “monitor local media for updates and follow the authorities advice on travel to the area,” it advises.

Travellers should “check for alerts and advice from the: Icelandic Met Office, Safe Travel Iceland, Almannavarnadeild Facebook page and Twitter (@almannavarnir).”

“Earthquakes and indications of volcanic activity have increased above normal levels on the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik. The Icelandic authorities continue to monitor the area closely, particularly the area northwest of Mt Thorbjörn near the Svartsengi power plant and the Blue Lagoon.”

I’m in Iceland now – can I come home early?

That depends on your airline or tour operator. The FCDO is not currently warning against travel to, or around, Iceland, so your transport provider is not compelled to curtail your trip, nor offer a refund if you choose to head home early. As above, monitor the situation via the

If you do change your travel plans, it is likely that you must pay for the privilege – though if you have a flexible ticket, the charge may be waived. Speak to your airline or tour operator directly, before you take any decisive action.

Travellers who are due to stay at, or visit, the Blue Lagoon, should be aware that the hotel and attraction is closed. Contact your tour operator or the hotel directly for advice on rebooking or obtaining a refund.

Should I cancel my holiday to Iceland?

Unless the FCDO changes its advice to warn against travel to Iceland, or the area to which you are headed, it is probable that your holiday will proceed as planned.

If you choose to cancel your holiday, it is highly unlikely that you will be covered by travel insurance.

Will I be covered by travel insurance if I visit Iceland?

Yes, while the FCDO does not warn against travel to Iceland. If you are concerned, speak to your provider directly – and ensure that you keep the “emergency” phone number to-hand while abroad, in case the situation changes.

Which tourist attractions have closed in Iceland?

The Blue Lagoon wellness resort is the only tourist attraction that has closed due to safety fears. In the Reykjanes peninsula area, other local sights include the Reykjanesfólkvangur nature reserve and Inside the Volcano – an adventure tour that takes place inside an extinct volcano.