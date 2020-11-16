Heading into Monday night, Vikings have 21% chance to make playoffs

The 3-5 Vikings travel to play the Bears on Monday Night Football.

It’s a huge game for the Vikings, a team that hopes to creep back into the playoff picture.

Heading into the game, the Vikings have a 22% chance to make the postseason, per the experts at FiveThirtyEight.

If the Vikings were able to beat the 5-4 Bears, that would be huge for their odds and in their quest to make the playoffs for the second-straight season.

Of course, the Bears are hoping to keep their hopes alive, too.

We’ll check back in after the game to see how the Vikings’ odds shift with a win or loss.