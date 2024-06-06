Headed to UK’s super regional games? Here’s what to expect from Mother Nature

Headed to the ballpark this weekend? For the most part, it looks like Mother Nature will cooperate.

The weather projects to be pleasant with chances of rain this weekend when No. 2 seed University of Kentucky baseball hosts No. 15 seed Oregon State for a super regional series at Kentucky Proud Park.

The best-of-three series will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast projects a sunny Saturday with a peak temperature in the high 70s during the day. The low temperature Saturday night is expected to be around 63 degrees.

The chance of rain increase late Saturday night into Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologists wrote in the area forecast discussion that a cold front from the northwest will push through the region Saturday night into early Sunday morning. That will drop the surface dew point into the 50s and increasing the chances for light rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Sunday and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the weather agency.

By Sunday evening, the chances for precipitation drop to 20%. The projected high temperature for Sunday is 78 degrees while the projected low temperature in the evening is 56 degrees.

The first pitch for Sunday’s game is scheduled for 9 p.m.

A start time for Monday’s game three hasn’t been announced and will only be necessary if Kentucky and Oregon State split the first two games. If it’s needed, meteorologists predict a sunny day with a high of 75.