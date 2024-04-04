Headed to the State Spirit Championships this weekend? Here's what to know.

Apr. 3—The State Spirit Championships arrive this weekend, a week later than normal since last weekend was Easter.

The dance portion of the competition will be held Friday, followed on Saturday by cheer.

Both days will be at the Pit.

Dance routines on Friday begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude just after 2:30 p.m.

For cheer, routines will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and run until about 7:30 p.m. The Class 5A schools are performing first on Saturday and they'll all be finished by about 11:30 a.m.

Day pass tickets are $15. Adults (no re-entry) are $10. Students/seniors/military are $5.

As with all New Mexico Activities Association state events, there are no cash sales.

Tickets can be purchased online through the University of New Mexico ticketing website, golobos.com.

Also, UNM charges $7 per vehicle for parking.