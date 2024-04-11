Head Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko confirms Anderson will be a full time safety

The Texas A&M secondary spent a lot of time on the struggle bus last season, giving up 123 first downs and 95 passes over 15 yards. It was a main point of interest, with head coach Mike Elko hitting the portal hard to bring in as many defensive backs as possible to breed competition at the spot. However, Elko made something absolutely clear about one of his players.

After splitting time at a few positions last year, Bryce Anderson will now be a full-time safety in the Elko and Jay Bateman scheme. This is not a surprising move, just one waiting to happen. Anderson was recently named to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Top 10 safeties in Texas in the No. 4 spot. Here is Anderson’s impressive stat line during the 2023 campaign: Total tackles (55), Sacks (1.5), Forced fumbles (1), Interceptions (1), and Pass break ups (4).

https://twitter.com/TexAgs/status/1778109814326821342

