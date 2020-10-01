A head-scratching Jim Turner interview and defense of Bobby Hart point to Bengals’ biggest problems

A few days removed from No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow suffering eight sacks and 12 pressures, bumping his season totals to 14 and 34 in those areas over just three games, Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Jim Turner sat down with the media for an eye-brow raising affair.

And to Turner’s credit, he was very up front with the theme that his line just has to play better for Burrow. As he put it, “we couldn’t ask for anymore from our quarterback than we’re getting, for a young player the way he is, as far as handling the offense, it has nothing to do with him,” according to WCPO’s Richard Skinner.

But as far as good commentary from Turner goes, it seems to end there.

The elephant in the room is Bobby Hart, the embattled right tackle with some interesting upside who has never been able to put it all together on the field.

Turner was effusive in his defensive of Hart, going as far as saying the following, per Skinner:

“Hart is the most underappreciated player and the most picked-on player by everybody from the media to whoever wants to talk football. It’s like every pressure we’ve ever had gets blamed on that kid.”

Two problems: Trey Hopkins is the most underappreciated player on the line, an amazing undrafted, surpassing-injuries story to finally steal the starting job (one of our very first articles in 2017 was saying he needed to be a starter). Two: Hart doesn’t get blamed for every pressure, but he sure seems like the guy giving up the most.

And Turner wasn’t done there:

“I think Bobby’s playing the best football I’ve seen him play in his career right now. I think mentally, he’s a great place right now. I think he’s unaffected by anything that’s said about him, and I think he knows, like if you watch his side of the line, it’s solid.

The “if you watch his side of the line” comment, for lack of a better term, feels like gaslighting. Onlookers watch it and see, for the most part, consistent struggles.

And to say Hart is playing the best football of his career is also problematic. Here are his grades at Pro Football Focus annually since entering the league:

2015: 60.3

2016: 56.4

2017: 44.8

2018: 57.1

2019: 57.6

2020: 65.6

Is PFF the only metric that matters? Absolutely not. Are we in the room at Paul Brown Stadium and understanding every little responsibility and intention of each play? Of course not. And if a pro coach can lean into this line of thinking after three games, why do we berate fans for overreacting after three games again? But the above grades are pretty telling. For context, the Bengals finally threw in the towel on someone like Cedric Ogbuehi after grades of 56.6 and 51.9 over his last two seasons in town.

One of the biggest problems here is the tone-deaf nature of the offensive assault from Turner here. He admitted the right guards struggled. He hinted Fred Johnson has to want it. He said the line as a whole has struggled. But instead of just saying the same things about Hart, he lashed out at Hart’s critics, media, fans or otherwise, and defended him. It’s a whole lot of talk about what outsiders are saying while also saying Hart isn’t impacted by the talk at all, right?

So we have to ask: What is it about Bobby Hart?

Hart might be playing the best ball of his career, but he’s still one of the worst tackles in football. Hart showcased these same things after joining the Bengals, then got a three-year extension worth $21 million anyway and the coaching staff has made it very clear he’s untouchable and nobody will challenge for his job. Who did the Bengals think they were competing with for Hart’s services to justify that number at the time? It also brings us to this:

In March of 2019, CIN gave OT Bobby Hart 3 years and $16 million. In the same month, it gave LB Preston Brown 3 years and $16.5 million. Both were rewarded for bad play the year prior. Brown was cut by November of 2019. Hart is still an unquestioned starter? — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) September 29, 2020





What is it? What has tied the Bengals to a former seventh-round pick who couldn’t make it on a New York Giants team desperate to turn things around who hasn’t shown any meaningful improvement under multiple line coaches?

Turner’s affection with Hart seemed to start in part due to chats with Jimbo Fisher. But he’s clearly taking baby steps in progression in a results-oriented league with little patience for this sort of thing.

