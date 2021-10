Associated Press

Between the gut punch they absorbed two weeks ago and the beatdown that followed, it sure hasn't been an easy stretch for the Chicago Bears. The Bears enter their game against the struggling San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on Sunday trying to steady themselves after back-to-back losses to teams with two of the best quarterbacks to play the game. Coach Matt Nagy thought his team was in a good spot following a meeting Saturday at the hotel, only to watch the Bears (3-4) get pummeled 38-3 at Tampa Bay in their most lopsided loss in seven years.