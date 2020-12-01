Head-scratching Carson Wentz interception helps seal Eagles' loss to Seahawks

Wentz's head-scratching INT helps seal Eagles' loss to Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team and New York Giants both got a big boost in the race for the NFC East title when the Philadelphia Eagles were dropped by the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. But in a game expected to go Seattle's way, Philadelphia played it a lot closer than some might've expected.

Trailing 20-9 with under nine minutes to play, Eagles coach Doug Pederson may have committed the first gaffe of this particular sequence by opting to go for it on fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks' 15 rather than kicking a short field goal to make it a one-score game.

On the play, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz made the second mistake. He dropped back with plenty of time to scan the field but quickly threw a pass into the end zone that went straight to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs for an interception.

Tight end Dallas Goedert was the Eagles receiver nearest the play (although not that close), so maybe there was some miscommunication between the two. It's also possible Wentz, who has been sacked a league-high 46 times behind a bad line, heard footsteps.

Or maybe Wentz just made a bad throw. He wasn't pressured on the play, and with his mobility, may have been able to scramble to the right for the first down. Instead he threw a pass emblematic of a season where he already has a career-high and league-leading 15 interceptions -- with five games remaining on the schedule. Wentz finished the game 25-of-45 for 215 yards, two touchdowns and the pick.

Philadelphia lost 23-17, dropping to 3-7-1. With a win, the Eagles could've jumped back into first place in the NFC East but will instead remain in third behind 4-7 New York and Washington.