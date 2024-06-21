Head of medicine and performance Price leaves Leeds
Leeds United have confirmed that head of medicine and performance Rob Price has left the club.
Price had been with Leeds since 2018 and chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Rob for his commitment and dedication to Leeds United, especially during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic in the 2019-20 season.
"We all have great respect and appreciation for Rob, and naturally we are disappointed to see him leave the club, but we wish him every success in the future."