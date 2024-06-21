Head of medicine and performance Price leaves Leeds

[Reuters]

Leeds United have confirmed that head of medicine and performance Rob Price has left the club.

Price had been with Leeds since 2018 and chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Rob for his commitment and dedication to Leeds United, especially during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic in the 2019-20 season.

"We all have great respect and appreciation for Rob, and naturally we are disappointed to see him leave the club, but we wish him every success in the future."