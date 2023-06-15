Head-to-head records for Texas against every 2024 SEC opponent

The first conference schedule of the expanded SEC is official minus dates and times. We now know who Texas, Oklahoma and the rest of the league will face in 2024.

The Oklahoma Sooners got the tougher draw of the two teams. That seems reasonable given the Sooners’ uninspiring non-conference slate. Head coach Brent Venables and company are set to host Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina, with road trips to LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn and Big Eight rival Missouri.

Texas got a more manageable schedule than we anticipated after early schedule leaks. After a non-conference road battle with Michigan, the Longhorns are set to play Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State at home, with road games at Arkansas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Michigan and Georgia stand as likely losses, but there’s an opportunity for a 10-win season should the Longhorns continue to develop their offensive talent.

Here’s a look at Texas’ all-time record against every 2024 SEC opponent.

Oklahoma Sooners

All-time record: Texas leads 63-50-5

Last meeting (2022): Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

Interesting note: Last season’s 49-point win was the Texas Longhorns’ largest margin of victory over the Sooners. Oklahoma holds the record for scoring margin with a 52-point win over Texas in 2003.

Texas A&M Aggies

All-time record: Texas leads 76-37-5

Last meeting (2011): Texas 27, Texas A&M 25

Interesting note: Texas is 9-3 against the Aggies since 2000.

Arkansas Razorbacks

All-time record: Texas leads 56-23

Last meeting (2021): Arkansas 40, Texas 21

Interesting note: No. 1 Texas traveled to Fayetteville and defeated No. 2 Arkansas in a de facto national title game in 1969.

Georgia Bulldogs

All-time record: Texas leads 4-1

Last meeting (2018): Texas 28, Georgia 21

Interesting note: Four Texas coaches have led the Longhorns against Georgia. Darrell Royal (2-0) won back-to-back matchups with the team in 1957 and 1958. Texas’ only loss came against Vince Dooley and the 1984 Georgia Bulldogs, 10-9.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

All-time record: Series tied 2-2

Last meeting (1999): Texas 38, Mississippi State 11

Interesting note: The last meeting between the teams was Ricky Williams’ last game in a Texas Longhorns uniform.

All-time record: Vanderbilt leads 8-3-1

Last meeting (1928): Vanderbilt 13, Texas 12

Interesting note: Texas once played Vanderbilt in Fair Park in 1921.

All-time record: Texas leads 1-0

Last meeting (1951): Texas 7, Kentucky 6

Interesting note: Texas defeated Kentucky head coach Bear Bryant in the game. It was one of many losses to the Longhorns for the legendary Texas A&M and Alabama head coach.

All-time record: Texas leads 2-0-1

Last meeting (1940): Texas 26, Florida 0

Interesting note: Dana X. Bible led the Longhorns to back-to-back victories over Florida in 1939 and 1940. The last matchup was held in Gainesville, Florida.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire