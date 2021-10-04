The one-sided head-to-head playoff history of the Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw leaves Game 6 of the 2013 NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals. He gave up three runs in the third and four more in the fifth, and the Cardinals advanced to the World Series after a 9-0 win. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals have faced each other in the postseason five times since the start of the league playoffs in 1969, and history has not been kind to the Dodgers, who have lost four of those meetings, most recently a 3-1 defeat in the 2014 National League Division Series.

Here's the story of the five previous October showdowns:

1985 NLCS — St. Louis 4, Dodgers 2

Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser slides across home plate in the second inning of Game 2 of the NLCS next to teammate Bill Madlock and Cardinals catcher is Darrell Porter. (Associated Press)

Dodgers’ main starters:

C-Mike Scioscia



1B-Greg Brock



2B-Steve Sax



3B-Bill Madlock



SS-Mariano Duncan



LF-Pedro Guerrero



CF-Ken Landreaux



RF-Mike Marshall

Cardinals’ main starters:

C-Darrell Porter



1B-Jack Clark



2B-Tom Herr



3B-Terry Pendleton



SS-Ozzie Smith



LF-Vince Coleman



CF-Willie McGee



RF-Andy Van Slyke

Game 1 (at Dodgers 4. St. Louis 1): The Dodgers knock Cardinals starter John Tudor out of the game in the sixth inning, with the biggest blow being Steve Sax‘s double. Fernando Valenzuela gives up one run in 6.1 innings and Tom Niedenfuer gets an eight-out save.

Game 2 (at Dodgers 8, St. Louis 2): Bill Madlock and Greg Brock each drive in two runs and Orel Hershiser goes all the way for the Dodgers in victory.

Game 3 (at St. Louis 4, Dodgers 2): Cardinals score all their runs off of Bob Welch in the first two innings.

Game 4 (at St. Louis 12, Dodgers 2): The Cardinals score nine runs off Jerry Reuss and Rick Honeycutt in the second inning and Tito Landrum and Terry Pendleton each have three RBIs in the game.

Game 5 (at St. Louis 3, Dodgers 2): Moments after a graphic is shown on TV that reads, “Ozzie Smith has never hit a home run batting left-handed,” Smith hits a home run batting left-handed in the bottom of the ninth off Niedenfuer.

Game 6 (St. Louis 7, at Dodgers 5): Jack Clark. Tom Niedenfuer. First base open. Home run. Season over.

2004 NLDS — St. Louis 3, Dodgers 1

Dodgers starting pitcher Jose Lima reacts after striking out St. Louis Cardinals' Scott Rolen during Game 3 of the 2004 NLDS. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Dodgers’ main starters:

C-Brent Mayne



1B-Shawn Green



2B-Alex Cora



3B-Adrian Beltre



SS-Cesar Izturis



LF-Jayson Werth



CF-Steve Finley



RF-Milton Bradley

Cardinals’ main starters:

C-Mike Matheny



1B-Albert Pujols



2B-Tony Womack



3B-Scott Rolen



SS-Edgar Renteria



LF-Reggie Sanders



CF-Jim Edmonds



RF-Larry Walker

Game 1 (at St. Louis 8, Dodgers 3): The Cardinals score six runs in three innings off Odalis Perez, including home runs by Jim Edmonds and Albert Pujols.

Game 2 (at St. Louis 8, Dodgers 3): Jeff Weaver gives up six runs and the Cardinals cruise to an easy win.

Game 3 (at Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0): Jose Lima pitches a five-hitter as the Dodgers win their first playoff game since 1988.

Game 4 (St. Louis 6, at Dodgers 2): Pujols has the key blow, a three-run home run in the top of the fifth off of Wilson Alvarez.

2009 NLDS — Dodgers 3, St. Louis 0

Dodgers left fielder Manny Ramirez runs after getting a hit during Game 3 in the 2009 NLDS. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Dodgers’ main starters:

C- Russell Martin



1B-James Loney



2B-Ronnie Belliard



3B-Casey Blake



SS-Rafael Furcal



LF-Manny Ramirez



CF-Matt Kemp



RF-Andre Ethier

Cardinals’ main starters:

C-Yadier Molina



1B-Albert Pujols



2B-Skip Schumaker



3B-Mark DeRosa



SS-Brendan Ryan



LF-Matt Holliday



CF-Colby Rasmus



RF-Ryan Ludwick

Game 1 (at Dodgers 5, St. Louis 3): Matt Kemp hits a two-run homer in the first and the Dodgers also get RBIs from Rafael Furcal, Casey Blake and Russell Martin.

Game 2 (at Dodgers 3, St. Louis 2): Dodgers rallied with two runs in the ninth inning when left fielder Matt Holliday lost a two-out liner hit by James Loney in the lights and dropped the ball for an error.

Game 3 (Dodgers 5, at St. Louis 1): Dodgers jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks in part to a two-run homer by Andre Ethier.

2013 NLCS — St. Louis 4, Dodgers 2

Dodgers' Mark Ellis walks away after striking out to end Game 6 of the 2013 NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

Dodgers’ main starters

C-A.J. Ellis



1B-Adrian Gonzalez



2B-Mark Ellis



3B-Juan Uribe



SS-Hanley Ramirez



LF-Carl Crawford



CF-Andre Ethier



RF-Yasiel Puig

Cardinals’ main starters

C-Yadier Molina



1B-Matt Adams



2B-Matt Carpenter



3B-David Freese



SS-Pete Kozma



LF-Matt Holliday



CF-Jon Jay



RF-Carlos Beltran

Game 1 (at St. Louis 3, Dodgers 2, 13 inn.): Chris Withrow gives up a single and a walk in the bottom of the 13th, giving way to Kenley Jansen, who gives up a game-winning single by Carlos Beltran. This is the game where Cardinals starter Joe Kelly hit Hanley Ramirez in the ribs with a pitch, injuring Ramirez and curtailing his effectiveness (he went two for 15) the rest of the series.

Game 2 (at St. Louis 1, Dodgers 0): The Cardinals score an unearned run in the fifth inning off of Clayton Kershaw and five Cardinal pitchers make it hold up.

Game 3 (at Dodgers 3, St. Louis 0): The Dodgers get RBIs from Adrian Gonzalez, Yasiel Puig and Hanley Ramirez while Hyun-jin Ryu (seven innings), Brian Wilson (one) and Jansen (one) shut out the Cardinals.

Game 4 (St. Louis 4, at Dodgers 2): The Cardinals score three runs in the top of the fourth off Ricky Nolasco, with the key blow a two-run homer by Matt Holliday.

Game 5 (at Dodgers 6, St. Louis 4): The Dodgers score four times in five innings against Kelly, with key homers by Gonzalez and Carl Crawford. Jansen gives up two runs in the ninth to make the game close.

Game 6 (at St. Louis 9, Dodgers 0): This is the game that advanced the persistent narrative that Kershaw was an ineffective postseason pitcher. He gave up three runs in the third and four more in the fifth as the Cardinals advanced to the World Series in a laugher.

2014 NLDS — St. Louis 3, Dodgers 1

St. Louis Cardinals players celebrate after their 3-2 win over Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2014 NLDS. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Dodgers’ main starters:

C-A.J. Ellis



1B-Adrian Gonzalez



2B-Dee Gordon



3B-Juan Uribe



SS-Hanley Ramirez



LF-Carl Crawford



CF-Yasiel Puig



RF-Matt Kemp

Cardinals’ main starters:

C-Yadier Molina



1B-Matt Adams



2B-Kolten Wong



3B-Matt Carpenter



SS-Jhonny Peralta



LF-Matt Holliday



CF-Jon Jay



RF-Randal Grichuk

Game 1 (St. Louis 10, at Dodgers 9): The tone for the series was set in Game 1. Leading, 6-1, Clayton Kershaw couldn’t get out of the seventh inning as the Cardinals scored eight times.

Game 2 (at Dodgers 3, St. Louis 2): After the Cardinals tied the score in the top of the eighth off of J.P. Howell, Matt Kemp led off the bottom of the inning with a home run off of Pat Neshek. Kenley Jansen got the final three outs for the save.

Game 3 (at St. Louis 3, Dodgers 1): Kolten Wong hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh off of Scott Elbert to break a 1-1 tie.

Game 4 (at St. Louis 3, Dodgers 2): Leading, 2-0, Kershaw again couldn’t escape the seventh, with the Cardinals scoring three times. Kershaw finished the series 0-2 with a 7.82 earned-run average.

