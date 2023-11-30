Head-To-Head: The last five matchups between Alabama and Georgia

No. 8 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia will go head-to-head in the 2023 SEC Championship, which could be considered a de facto College Football Playoff game. While the Bulldogs are the favorites to win, the Crimson Tide should put up a strong fight, which should sound familiar.

In recent seasons, these two teams have met multiple times in the postseason, either in the College Football Playoff or for a conference title.

Georgia may have the most recent win, but Alabama has won the last few, some in ultra-dramatic fashion.

As the SEC Championship game approaches, revisit the last five matchups between two of the biggest teams in college football.

2022 National Championship

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Winner: Georgia

Score: 33-18

Georgia had a historically strong defense in the 2021 season, and it caused a world of trouble for Heisman-winning quarterback for the Tide, Bryce Young. The Dawgs have won another national title since this game and are looking for a third-consecutive championship this season.

2021 SEC Championship

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Winner: Alabama

Score: 41-24

Similar to what we are seeing in 2023, Alabama enters the SEC championship with one loss to a Texas team and analysts aren’t sure how the Tide offense will hold up against an impressive Georgia defense. With a lopsided score, Alabama won this contest and found its way into the College Football Playoff.

2020 Regular Season

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Winner: Alabama

Score: 41-24

One of the biggest regular season matchups of the 2020 season happened in Tuscaloosa as the Tide hosted the Dawgs. Oddly enough, this score mirrors the 2021 SEC championship score. This Alabama team feared no team, as it went on to go undefeated and win the Tide’s latest national championship.

2018 SEC Championship

Syndication: Montgomery

Winner: Alabama

Score: 35-28

Also known as the ‘Jalen Hurts Redemption Game,’ this wild matchup made for one of the best SEC Championships in recent history. The Tide won it by a touchdown, but it could have gone either way late in the fourth quarter.

2018 National Championship

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Winner: Alabama

Score: 26-23

This game ended with an overtime touchdown pass from one true freshman to another. Tua Tagovailoa took a 16-yard sack on first down in overtime, losing by three. On second down with 26 yards to go to get the first, Tagovailoa unloaded a pass to future-Heisman winner DeVonta Smith to give the Crimson Tide national championship No. 17.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire