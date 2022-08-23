Head-to-head: Can Blaney beat Truex at Daytona?
This week, the crew places their Backseat Bets on matchup winners at Daytona: Larson vs. Busch, Blaney vs. Truex, Almirola vs. Jones, Wallace vs. Buescher.
NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as an executive producer for the USA Network‘s new unscripted series “Race for the Championship,” which will premiere Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-episode series will tell the story of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and NASCAR Playoffs, […]
Ryan Blaney has the final Cup playoff spot going into Saturday's race at Daytona on NBC, but if any one of 14 drivers wins, they'll take that spot.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — For the second time in as many days, AJ Allmendinger drove a No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to a second-place finish behind Kyle Larson. Allmendinger, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, was runner-up in Sunday’s event at Watkins Glen International, a thriller to follow Saturday’s Xfinity Series race where the outcome […]
Kyle Larson also won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International to complete a weekend sweep at the road course.
Kyle Larson won Sunday's Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. Here's what drivers had to say after the race.
After leading the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standings for much of the season, Ron Silk has gone from the chased to the chaser. Jon McKennedy, who picked up his first victory of the season on July 29 at Claremont Motorsports Park, has moved ahead of Silk and into the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship lead […]
The range of emotions ran the gamut, but relief in some form was the dominant theme.
