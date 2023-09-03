Head Hawk: 10 tidbits from Kirk Ferentz’s Utah State postgame press conference

The Iowa Hawkeyes‘ 2023 season began with a 24-14 win over Utah State. It featured a couple early touchdown passes from senior quarterback Cade McNamara to sophomore wide receiver Seth Anderson and senior tight end Erick All.

The touchdown pass from McNamara to Anderson was the Hawkeyes’ first on a season-opening drive since 1991. After those opening fireworks, though, the Hawkeyes’ offense stalled out.

Iowa’s inability to keep things rolling offensively was among the game’s biggest takeaways and left some fans frustrated. But, those early offensive highlights and the return of Hawkeye football in general had social media abuzz.

Defensively, sophomore safety Xavier Nwankpa juiced the Kinnick Stadium crowd with his second career interception. Overall, a 1-0 start had Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz pleased.

Here’s 10 items that stood out from his postgame press conference.

On Cade McNamara's opening performance

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Cade McNamara era at Iowa began with those aforementioned early touchdown passes. On the day, the Reno, Nev., native finished 17-of-30 passing for 191 yards with two touchdowns.

Ferentz evaluated his day.

I thought well. You have to remember with him, too, he hasn’t played in a year. It’s been a year for him. So those are things you just kind of keep in consideration. He did a good job, he seemed comfortable with things. You can tell he is a guy who has played because the conversations going back and forth are pretty good.

Seth Anderson fireworks

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Anderson reeled in the first score of the day, a 36-yard touchdown reception from McNamara. Fans saw that explosiveness during Kids’ Day at Kinnick, but it’s obviously different to see it now in a real game.

Ferentz discussed what they’ve seen in Anderson.

Seth has been a great young guy since he has been here. He is really likable and a tremendous young guy. He is a young guy, emphasis on that. Same with Kaleb (Brown). So, yeah, we went for him in recruiting. Unfortunately, he couldn’t practice in the spring because he had a soft tissue injury. You’re hoping, you’re wishing, and that’s recruiting in general. You hope you identify the right things, and then you really don’t know until they start getting into things. Transitioning into the program is a big part of it, too. He did that without any issues. To see him play football and we finally got to see him in August, actually running routes and doing things. I think he has tremendous upside. I feel the same way about Kaleb. They are young guys that have talent and great attitudes and good ability.

Stalling offensively after the fast start

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

After scoring touchdowns on its first two drives of the game, Iowa’s next drive ended with a turnover on downs. Then, the Hawkeyes sandwiched four punts around its field goal drive to end the first half.

Ferentz shared his thoughts on the offense’s fast start turned into a dry spell.

I think the most disappointing thing was we had some leakage on that fourth and one, so the back didn’t really have a chance to hit it the way you need to. We’ll have to take a look at that and see what happened. I can’t tell you exactly what happened on that play. To me equally as disappointing, they took it and drove it and got a field goal. We held them out of the end zone, but that’s part of what we have to learn. You have to have responses. You’re not always going to make it if you go for it on fourth, so come back, let’s get the ball back immediately and go back to work. So that’s the team football component. We did a good job of that earlier getting the stop, taking the ball, driving it, those types of things. Part of that’s just an emotional thing. We have some young guys, first time they’ve played, so they’re going to learn how all of that fits together. Then specifically we had some plays that seemed like we missed on a couple of plays that were potentially going to be pretty good for us. If you can hit those, that’s how you create momentum. That’s how you get things flowing a little bit. When you don’t, it’s kind of a here we go, we’re punting the ball. We also blew a protection. I’ll throw that one in there. It was the only sack we gave up, but it was a missed assignment where they came right up our guard center gap, which is a cardinal sin in pass protection. I think it was on a third down, too. So that’s a correctible error. It was by somebody who probably was capable of doing a little bit better on that. Little things like that are the things that keep you from sustaining drives.

Thoughts on Iowa's offensive line play

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

At times, especially early, McNamara could sit in the pocket and really dissect the Utah State defense in the passing game. The running game was another story. Iowa finished with 88 rushing yards on 36 carries, or a 2.4 yards per rush average.

Ferentz evaluated his offensive line’s play.

It seemed like from where I was standing they were blocking pretty good, especially in the pass protection. That was not their pickup on that one, and it is what it is. But the run game, it wasn’t clean. We need to get cleaner on that. It was a tough preparation. I’m not making excuses. It was a little bit of a tough preparation. The coordinator has been at a couple of other schools — watching last year’s Utah State’s film was in a nutshell not going to be beneficial to us. It was one of those ones where you are trying to piece things together. They did some things today maybe we didn’t expect, but I think our guys adjusted to it. But the run game stuff, and sometimes it’s just simple cleanup, too. One guy missing a block, and then all of a sudden we’re using two guys on one. That’s not a good thing. If you want to have a smooth run game, you can’t do it.

On McNamara's health moving forward

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

In the second half, McNamara showed some signs that the quad injury he’s been battling throughout fall camp was still lingering. After Iowa extended its lead to 24-6 with a 3-yard Kaleb Johnson touchdown run, the Hawkeyes turned the offensive keys over to backup sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill.

Ferentz discussed how they will balance healing McNamara’s injury and getting him proper reps for upcoming opponents.

There’s really no way to predict this stuff. I was saying during the week back in ’15 CJ progressively got worse, and he really couldn’t practice that last week before our bye week when we were at Northwestern. Somehow, someway he played a good game there. Then the next week we gave him a chance to recover. He came back and played. So the one thing I know about Cade, I haven’t been around him that long, but he is an extremely mentally tough guy and extremely competitive. So if he can’t go, he can’t go, and if he can’t be effective, that was the biggest thing for us as coaches. We have to make that decision, and the medical staff dictates whether he can have that opportunity or not.

Thoughts on Deacon Hill's performance

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Deacon Hill arrived in Iowa City without having ever thrown a collegiate pass. Now, he’s 1-for-3 passing for five yards. Ferentz discussed his thoughts on Hill’s brief outing.

Good opportunity for Deacon, too. It’s the first time I think he has played in college. There’s no automatics on all this stuff, so it was good to see him get in there and get in the game as well.

Deshaun Lee's performance

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

With junior corner Jermari Harris out, Iowa needed someone reliable opposite of junior Cooper DeJean. Enter redshirt freshman Deshaun Lee.

Lee finished with six tackles and the Hawkeyes’ highest coverage grade in Week 1 per Pro Football Focus.

Ferentz broke down what he saw from Lee’s day.

It was impressive, his tackling and being where he should be to contain some of those things. Really maybe as good a story as there was today because you have a guy like Cade who has played. Deshaun hasn’t really. So for him to step in there and do that, I thought he did a great job. We’ve had good competition throughout August with those guys. For him to step up, this has to be good for his confidence.

Jay Higgins' day

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Higgins had himself a day. The senior from Indianapolis racked up 16 tackles, including 12 solos.

Taking over for the Butkus Award winner is no small task, but Higgins demonstrated that Iowa is in good hands at linebacker.

Ferentz commented on his season-opening performance.

It’s what you would expect. Not 16 maybe, but he is a guy that even though, quote, unquote, wasn’t a starter last year, we’ve always considered Jay to be a starter. He is a strong leader. Just a tremendous young guy. Totally committed. So, yeah, we’re counting on him. And the same thing with Nick. For us to be good on defense, our linebackers, our safeties have to be good tacklers and just really happy about Jay’s play. Also his leadership is invaluable.

Looking ahead to Iowa State

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, it’s time to turn the page to the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Of course, the Cyclones shocked Iowa with a 10-7 win last season.

Did that result stick in the program’s heart?

Every time we play in this series, and it’s a great series for the state, we expect them to be tough, whether we’re home or there, here or there. It’s going to be a tough game, tough, competitive game. The idea is to win. We came up short, so we moved on right afterwards.

Great to be back in Kinnick

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

As expected, Hawkeye fans were in midseason form. Kirk Ferentz made sure to tip the cap to the Iowa fans for their support in the season opener.

Just do want to say, too, that our fans were fantastic. It was great to come out in Kinnick. The place was sold out, and it was lively and a great environment down there. We appreciate their enthusiasm.

