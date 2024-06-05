New head golf pro at Muirfield carries on family legacy at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — This might be the first Memorial Tournament for Peter Dornisch as the Head Golf Professional at Muirfield Village Golf Club, but he knows exactly what to expect.

Dornisch has spent big chunks of his life at this golf course working several different jobs. He was even a caddie at Muirfield Village years ago in addition to working for HNS Sports Group, the company that runs the Memorial Tournament.

Peter has seen it from many angles plus the name Dornisch and the position head golf professional have gone hand in hand for almost three decades at Muirfield Village. Peter’s dad Larry did the job for 28 years. This past fall he moved to a new position, Director of Golf.

“I’m kind of following in his footsteps and I have a lot of perspective on this place,” said Peter Dornisch. He also brings a fresh approach to the job, one that naturally happens from generation to generation, the commitment though to hosting a premiere PGA Tournament doesn’t change.

This is the 49th year the best golfers in the world have come to Muirfield Village Golf Club.

