Can a new head football coach lead Warren to a region championship?

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner. Visit GoErie.com throughout August for updated videos and photos from team camps. Here is one in a series of previews for all 39 D-10 teams:

Warren Dragons

Coach: Cody Bupp (1st season)

2022 record: 5-5 (3-2 Region 4)

2022 playoff results: Did not qualify for the District 10 playoffs.

Assistant coaches: Andrew Morrison, Greg Miller, Shawn Wilson, Matt Pascuzzi, Don Trubic, Ken Hinton, Kevin Reagle, Brian Retterer

More: Preseason prep: Everything you need to know for the 2023 District 10 football season

New leader

Warren didn't look far for a new leader of the football program as not only is Cody Bupp a Warren graduate, but he was a standout player for the Dragons and was an assistant coach the last few years. Bupp has an intimate knowledge of what Warren football is all about, and he knows the team from last year as well. Bupp knows the challenges the Dragons face as a program looking to win a region title, and he knows how hard they have to work to become a contender. Bupp's dad was a longtime head coach, and Cody Bupp knew one day he wanted to take over a program.

Rebuilding the starting lineups

One of Bupp's biggest challenges right away is overcoming big graduation losses. Warren lost linemen Alan McAllister, Luke Becker, Nick Pennucci, Brandon Sutton and playmakers Cayden Wright, Ethan Senz, Carter Pascuzzi and Colin Shene. The offense starts with three-year starters Eric Dippold and Tommy Nyquist. Dippold threw for 1,403 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, while Nyquist is a big-time playmaker for the Dragons as he ran for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 528 yards and four touchdowns last fall. Warren will have to replace four starters on the offensive line as the Dragons return just Ben Hoffman, while Sam Harvey is back at fullback and tight end.

On defense, Warren has three returning starters with Nyquist in the secondary, Hoffman on the defensive line and Harvey moving from defensive end to linebacker. The Dragons lost their top four tacklers from last year, including Pennucci (109), Lucas Douvlos (68) who isn't playing this year, Carson Farr (42) and McAllister (31). Nyquist is the top defensive player back with 29 tackles last fall, while Harvey recorded seven sacks. Nyquist also had two interceptions as a junior, and senior John Corbett had one. Corbett could step up at tight end and defensive back this year, while fellow senior Matt Sowa could be counted on at wide receiver and linebacker. Sophomores Greyson Linkerhof (offensive line/defensive line) and Payton Hammerbeck (wide receiver/defensive back) are candidates to earn playing time this year along with freshmen Charlie Blum (kicker/tight end/defensive end) and Chase Myers (wide receiver/defensive back).

Schedule

Aug. 25 at Oil City* 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Sharon 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Girard 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Conneaut* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Fairview 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Franklin* 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Mercyhurst Prep 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Titusville* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Meadville* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. General McLane 7 p.m.

*Region 4 game

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Warren High School football has a new head coach