Head-on crash in Avila Beach leaves one man dead, another man arrested

Aug. 9—An Atascadero man was dead and a Nipomo man was arrested following a head-on collision Friday afternoon on San Luis Bay Drive in Avila Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 72-year-old Atascadero man, who was not identified, was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz northbound on San Luis Bay Drive north of Avila Beach Drive about 3 p.m. as a 2015 Ford F-250 was approaching from the opposite direction, the CHP said.

Witnesses said the Ford, driven by Patrick W. McDuffee II, of Nipomo, entered a curve and crossed over into the oncoming lane, where it smashed head-on into the Mercedes, causing major damage to the front of both vehicles, according to the CHP report.

The Mercedes driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, a 65-year-old Atascadero woman who also was not identified, suffered major injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

McDuffee was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of drugs, so he was arrested on suspicion of homicide and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, the CHP said.