How head coaches view teams in SEC ahead of Week 6

The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.

Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Southeastern Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday ahead of Week 6.

SEC head coaches who vote in the weekly USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll are Billy Napier (Florida), Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Nick Saban (Alabama) and Kirby Smart (Georgia).

Below are how Napier, Pittman, Saban and Smart, combined with other FBS head coaches, view SEC teams, in ranking order nationally, ahead of Week 6.

1. Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

2. Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

8. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

9. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0 SEC)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

13. Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

23. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

25. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

27. LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

29. Florida (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

35. Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

NR. Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

NR. Missouri (2-3, 0-2 SEC)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

NR. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

NR. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

