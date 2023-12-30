Head coaches with the most consecutive winning seasons at one school
Long-term success as a college football coach is rare, but long-term success as a college football coach at the same school is even rarer. Writer Brett McMurphy recently compiled a list of the coaches with the most consecutive winning seasons at the same school.
Two of the coaches on the list are still in the middle of an active streak. Those coaches are Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Alabama’s Nick Saban, who have had 18 and 17 straight winning seasons, respectively.
It should come as no surprise that former Nebraska head coach and College Football Hall of Famer Tom Osborne is also on the list. In fact, Osborne had a winning season each year of his head coaching career, averaging ten wins a year over his 25-year coaching career.
Find the entire list of coaches below.
16 Wins - Barry Switzer, Oklahoma (1973-88)
16 Seasons - Don James, Washington (1977-92)
17 Seasons - Nick Saban, Alabama (2007-23)
18 Seasons - Fielding Yost, Michigan (1901-18)
18 Seasons - Bob Stoops, Oklahoma (1999-2016)
18 Seasons - Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (2006-23)
19 Seasons - Darrell Royal, Texas (1957-75)
19 Seasons - Lavell Edwards, BYU (1974-92)
21 Seasons - Joe Paterno, Penn St (1967-87)
23 Seasons - Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech (1993-2015)
25 Seasons - Tom Osborne, Nebraska (1973-97)
25 Seasons - Bear Bryant, Alabama (1958-82)
33 Seasons - Bobby Bowden, FSU (1977-2009)
