Head coaches with the most consecutive winning seasons at one school

Long-term success as a college football coach is rare, but long-term success as a college football coach at the same school is even rarer. Writer Brett McMurphy recently compiled a list of the coaches with the most consecutive winning seasons at the same school.

Two of the coaches on the list are still in the middle of an active streak. Those coaches are Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Alabama’s Nick Saban, who have had 18 and 17 straight winning seasons, respectively.

It should come as no surprise that former Nebraska head coach and College Football Hall of Famer Tom Osborne is also on the list. In fact, Osborne had a winning season each year of his head coaching career, averaging ten wins a year over his 25-year coaching career.

Find the entire list of coaches below.

16 Wins - Barry Switzer, Oklahoma (1973-88)

Nov 27, 1982; Lincoln, NE, USA FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer leads his team on the field against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

16 Seasons - Don James, Washington (1977-92)

Oct 31, 1992; Seattle, WA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Huskies head coach Don James on the field prior to the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

17 Seasons - Nick Saban, Alabama (2007-23)

Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban waves during the trophy ceremony after the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Alabama won 45-40. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

18 Seasons - Fielding Yost, Michigan (1901-18)

Nov 18, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; An Michigan Wolverines helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

18 Seasons - Bob Stoops, Oklahoma (1999-2016)

28 Oct 2000: A close up of Head Coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners as he talks with Head Coach Frank Solick of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the game at the Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Cornhuskers 31-14.Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

18 Seasons - Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (2006-23)

OSU coach Mike Gundy was pleased with the growth of his healthy offensive linemen during the spring.

19 Seasons - Darrell Royal, Texas (1957-75)

Oct 1, 1971; Dallas, Texas, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Longhorns head coach Darrell Royal (right) talks to Donnie Wigginton (18) on the sideline during the 1971 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

19 Seasons - Lavell Edwards, BYU (1974-92)

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A BYU Cougars helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

21 Seasons - Joe Paterno, Penn St (1967-87)

Penn State Coach Joe Paterno talks with wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez before the start of the game. The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Penn State Nittney Lions 18-6 before 105,000 fans at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA, Saturday, September 22, 2001. Journal Sentinel Photo by RICK WOOD

23 Seasons - Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech (1993-2015)

Dec 4, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virgina Tech Hokies former head coach Frank Beamer is honored before the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

25 Seasons - Tom Osborne, Nebraska (1973-97)

Oct 1986; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne on the sidelines during the 1986 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

25 Seasons - Bear Bryant, Alabama (1958-82)

The Bear Bryant statue on the Walk of Champions outside Bryant-Denny Stadium is seen Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

33 Seasons - Bobby Bowden, FSU (1977-2009)

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES HEAD COACH COACH BOBBY BOWDEN IS ESCORTED OFF THE FIELD AFTER HIS TEAM DEFEATED NEBRASKA, 18-16 IN THE 1994 ORANGE BOWL IN MIAMI, FLORIDA.

