Head coach Wayne Tinkle on how Oregon State pulled off the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Championship victory: 'It's just heart'
Head coach Wayne Tinkle addresses the media following No. 5 Oregon State men's basketball 70-68 victory over No. 3 Colorado to become Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Champions for the first time in program history. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.