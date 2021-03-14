Head coach Wayne Tinkle on how Oregon State pulled off the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Championship victory: 'It's just heart'

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) Evan Mobley played just seven minutes in the first half due to foul trouble and wasn't assertive when he was in the game. Mobley scored 13 of his 26 points in the two overtimes and No. 24 Southern California outlasted scrappy Utah 91-85 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals Thursday night. ''Well, he was well rested, so he had a lot of energy, and then he had to go two extra periods in overtime,'' USC coach Andy Enfield said.