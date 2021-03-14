Head coach Wayne Tinkle follows up with the media after Oregon State wins first-ever Pac-12 Tournament Title

Head coach Wayne Tinkle addresses the media following Oregon State's 70-68 victory against Colorado in the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Championship on Saturday, Mar. 13 in Las Vegas. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.

  • UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts

    The UFC Vegas 21 results were dotted with several spectacular knockouts. They were overshadowed, however, by two bouts ending in a no contest, including the main event. UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards eye poke stops bout with Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards was out of the fight game for almost two years, but was poised to earn a title shot at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday night. The fight didn't go anywhere near the way he hoped, and likely left his bid for a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman unfulfilled. Edwards and Muhammad were both throwing with intent straight out of the gate. It was Edwards that landed the first hard shots. But it was a couple head kicks midway through the round that rocked Muhammad, who was briefly on wobbly legs. He clinched Edwards on the fence long enough to recover, but was bleeding around his right ear, likely from one of the head kicks. Edwards landed with several more hard punches in the final minute of the first frame, keeping Muhammad on the defensive. The fight was stopped when Edwards, who had landed a minor eye poke in the first round, landed an accidental, but much more severe eye poke in round two. Muhammad's eye immediately swelled from the poke, leading referee Herb Dean to quickly wave off the fight. Before the official result was read, Edwards met Muhammad in the middle of the Octagon, immediately apologizing "First of all, I apologize to Belal. I'd rather a loss than that. I was heartbroken," Edwards reiterated in his post-fight interview. "What now? It's been a long year and a half. To come back to that, I'm just heartbroken." UFC Vegas 21 results: Leon Edwards punches Belal Muhammad ahead of no contest https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370941489887477764?s=20 Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann Ryan Spann made quick work of Misha Cirkunov in the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event. The two fighters exchanged some heavy punches before Cirkunov landed a kick to the groin that caused a brief pause in the action. Once they started up again, Spann ate a shot before cracking Cirkunov, sending him to the canvas. Spann followed him to the canvas, but when it wasn't clear he could finish there, he forced Cirkunov to return to his feet. A short time later, Spann dropped Cirkunov again, this time finishing him with an onslaught of hammerfists. Following the fight, Spann called out the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute. UFC Vegas 21 results: Ryan Spann takes out Misha Cirkunov https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370933829570080776?s=20 Dan Ige drops Gavin Tucker with one punch Calvin Kattar may have stopped Dan Ige's six-fight winning streak, but he was quick to start a new one with his 22-second finish of Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21. The bout had only just gotten underway when Ige stepped forward with a right hand that landed on the first exchange, dropping Tucker to the canvas. After the fight, Ige called out Chan Sung Jung, the Korean Zombie. UFC Vegas 21 results: Dan Ige KOs Gavin Tucker in 22 seconds https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370927217350488068?s=20 Davey Grant builds momentum with second consecutive knockout Davey Grant is now on a three-fight winning streak after scoring his second consecutive knockout with a blistering finish of Jonathan Martinez. The fight was back and forth through the first round, Martinez landed brutal low kicks, while Grant was blasting away with heavy punches. Just as the round wore down, Martinez landed a huge punch that sent Grant to the canvas, though he couldn't find a way to finish. In round two, Grant landed a left hook that put Martinez on the canvas and followed with a couple right hands before the referee stopped the fight. UFC Vegas 21 results: Davey Grant knocks out Jonathan Martinez https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370923174024609792?s=20 Matheus Nicolau returns with a narrow victory Matheus Nicolau left the UFC following a loss to Dustin Ortiz in 2018. At that time, the flyweight division was on life support. Having won two fights outside the promotion, he returned with a narrow victory over Manel Kape. Nicolau had a solid first round, threatening with a guillotine choke. Kape, however, showed shades of the skills that made him a Rizin FF champion in Japan, lighting Nicolau up with blazing fast hands in the second round. The third frame was a close one. Though Kape continued with his punching attack, he mixed in several hard knees that had Nicolau rocked. The Brazilian somehow dug deep and answered back, doing enough in the eyes of two of the judges to earn a split-decision nod. UFC Vegas 21 results: Matheus Nicolau gets split nod over Manel Kape Eryk Anders illegal knee results in no contest Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 and it cost him the UFC bantamweight championship. Eryk Anders did the same to Darren Stewart at UFC Vegas 21, but it resulted in a no contest. How can that be? Simple, referee Mark Smith ruled Yan's illegal knee an intentional act. Herb Dean, the referee on Saturday night, ruled that Anders's knee strike, though illegal, was unintentional. As such, with the fight still being within the first round, it was ruled a no contest. If they had completed two of the three rounds, they could have gone to the scorecards to see if one or the other fighter was ahead when the bout was stopped. UFC Vegas 21 results: Eryk Anders lands illegal knee on Darren Stewart - No Contest Matthew Semelsberger opens UFC Vegas 21 with a blistering knockout Matthew Semelsberger opened the UFC Vegas 21 prelims with this brutal knockout of Jason Witt. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1370860710029369349?s=20 TRENDING > Dana White thinks Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier UFC Vegas 21 Results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad ruled a no contest (illegal eye poke) at 0:18, R2Light Heavyweight Bout: Ryan Spann def Misha Cirkunov by TKO (punches) at 1:11, R1Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige def Gavin Tucker by knockout (punch) at 0:22, R1Bantamweight Bout: Davey Grant def Jonathan Martinez by knockout (punches) at 3:03, R2Flyweight Bout: Matheus Nicolau def Manel Kape by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart ruled a no contest (illegal knee) at 4:37, R1 UFC Vegas 21 Prelims Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill def Ashley Yoder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain def Marcelo Rojo by TKO (punches) at 4:31, R3Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya def Ray Rodriguez by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:09, R2Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast def Rafa Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich def Cortney Casey by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey def Gloria de Paula by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger def Jason Witt by KO (punch) at 0:16, R1 Eryk Anders addresses his illegal knee at UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21

    Leon Edwards spoke at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference, addressing his fight-ending eye poke on Belal Muhammad in the night's main event. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Edwards was obviously disappointed by the sad turn of events when he poked Muhammad in the eye and the fight was declared a No Contest. Not only did address the fight, but also that he thinks he still deserves a shot at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next after his performance in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 21 results: Edwards eye poke ends in no contest, overshadowing several knockouts UFC Vegas 21 main event – Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad – waved off

  • Islam Makhachev wants to help Tony Ferguson retire

    After Islam Makhachev’s dominant performance that ended in a third-round submission victory over Drew Dober at UFC 259 via arm-triangle choke, the Dagestani lightweight pondered what could be next. Makhachev is the training partner and protege of UFC lightweight champion and all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a perfect world, Makhachev would like to face an elusive rival of his close friend. “My dream fight is Tony [Ferguson] because we have some deal with him, like a couple years now,” he said at the UFC 259 post-fight press conference. Makhachev’s reference to his camp’s dealings with “El Cucuy” point to the five previously scheduled bouts between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, which all fell apart in extremely unfortunate fashion. “I don’t understand this guy, but I want to just help him retire,” Makhachev said. “He is old. His mind is a little bit crazy. That’s why I just want to help him.” Aside from the comedic jabs, Makhachev also takes issue with those who claimed the fantasy match-up between Ferguson and Khabib would be a tough fight for the latter. With an opportunity to fight Ferguson, Makhachev believes he can quiet those who believed he had a legitimate chance at defeating Nurmagomedov. “I just want to show people how Khabib would take him down, make him tired, make him tap,” Makhachev said. “Everybody talks like Tony is a hard fight for Khabib, but I never think like that because Khabib’s wrestling and grappling is a different level.” TRENDING > ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee Islam Makhachev doesn't discount Tony Ferguson's skills Despite Makhachev’s belief that Khabib would handily defeat Ferguson, he gave credit where it is due. “Tony is a very good fighter because he finished a lot of guys,” Makhachev said. “That’s why I just want to check my skills, and I know I can finish him.” Quite frankly, Makhachev is well-deserving of a fight with a high-ranking lightweight contender. The fact that Ferguson is ranked No. 5 in the division along with the history between Ferguson and Makhachev’s camp provides the potential lightweight clash with an enticing storyline for a fight that already makes a lot of sense. “Honestly, I just want to fight with somebody from the top-five, but I know all the guys are busy,” Makhachev said. “Some guys have fights like this, but I know Tony is now free. That’s why I asked him. Let’s make this happen.” UFC 256 recap: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results & video: Edwards vs. Muhammad set; Spann misses weight on first attempt

    It was a rocky road to get here, but with the UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results in the books, the event is set for Saturday at The Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC Vegas 21 fight card is topped by Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a bout that could determine the next challenger to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. UFC Vegas 21's main event was made official within the first 10 minutes of the Friday's two-hour official weigh-in window. Muhammad took to the scale first, weighing 170 pounds, while Edwards immediately followed at 170.5 pounds. Edwards had initially been slated to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday, but that bout was scrapped for the third and final time. Chimaev continues to suffer lingering health effects from his bout with COVID-19. With Edwards currently sitting at no. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings, he is poised to earn a title shot with an impressive win over Muhammad. By contrast, with Muhammad ranked no. 13, he has a massive opportunity to make a statement and propel himself toward the top of the division if he upsets Edwards. UFC Vegas 21 co-main eventer Ryan Spann misses weight UFC Vegas 21 co-main event fighter Ryan Spann was the final fighter to the scale, right at the end of the two-hour window. He weighed 206.5 pounds for his bout opposite Misha Cirkunov. At 0.5 pounds over the limit, Spann was given one hour to lose the final half-pound. If he does not, the bout will be negotiated and he would likely forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Cirkunov to keep the bout intact. Considering his size, it is more likely that Spann will be able to lose the final half-pound and make weight within the one-hour grace period. [UPDATE: Friday, March 12]Spann made weight on his second attempt, tipping the scale at 206 pounds. His fight with Cirkunov will take place as originally planned without penalty. Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder rematch gets UFC Vegas 21 green light A women's strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder highlights the UFC Vegas 21 prelims on ESPN+. The bout was rescheduled from February's UFC Vegas 20 fight card, after someone from Yoder's corner tested positive for COVID-19. The bout easily got the green light on Friday with Hill weighing 115.5 pounds and Yoder at 116 pounds. UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170) UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card (8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+) Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206.5)Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5) UFC Vegas 21 Prelims (5pm ET / 2 pm PT on ESPN+) Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171) TRENDING > Rankings Review: Sean Brady shoves Khamzat Chimaev out of the Top 15 UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad make weight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

